The Health Information and Quality Authority said international evidence shows that children in schools do not need health tests as part of policies to combat Covid-19 disease.

The organization reviewed the public health council in twenty countries and what two international health associations have to say about reopening schools in the light of the pandemic.

It was pointed out that the majority of this advice is in line with the way this country works.

Schools do not have to carry out any health tests on children – including a temperature test – before they step over the threshold in the morning, according to the evidence, which has been said.

Singapore is apparently the only country where such tests are conducted.