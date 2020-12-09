Health

No one is going to be “the first person to be vaccinated against the coronavirus”: there are already more than one million people vaccinated worldwide

By Brian Adam
For Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old Northern Irishwoman who made headlines yesterday in the national press, received the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine nearly 20,000 people had to receive it at some point in the year. That only and exclusively if we talk about the Pfizer vaccine and its respective clinical trials. Currently, there are more than 180 vaccines against COVID-19 in full development, and at least 12 of them are in phase III.

However, the account does not end there: Russia began to vaccinate massively last week, but if we pay attention to what has transpired, it has been vaccinating its citizens for months; Furthermore, at the end of November, China announced that it had already vaccinated more than one million people. That is in the best of cases Margaret Keenan has been the 1,250,000 person to be vaccinated. Something that, without a doubt, gives new meaning to the popular phrase “I’m not going to be the first to get vaccinated”.

Millions of people have already been vaccinated

Eotu93rxeaajd4i NHS

On Tuesday, December 8, the United Kingdom began vaccinating “health workers from front line, nursing home workers and residents over 80 years old. “And the reaction, expected, has not disappointed anyone: dozens of media have covered the start of the campaign as if, de facto, it will be the first time the vaccine has been given. Something that, in a climate like the current one in which confidence in the vaccine is falling steadily.

The truth is that even if we don’t count the vaccination efforts of China and, to a lesser extent, Russia; that is to say, even if we don’t count the almost 1.5 million people who are already vaccinated Due to difficulties in accessing the data, we still have many vaccinated people. The vaccine participants who have registered their clinical trials are already more than half a million. And, although not everyone has received the vaccine, even in the low part of the fork we are talking about 200,000 people who have received experimental vaccines.

However, as we have noted on several occasions, The idea behind the “I will not be the first to get vaccinated” is not irrational. As I write these lines, the UK Medicines Agency was asking people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions not to inject the vaccine (after two cases of adverse effects were detected). Actually, it is not news: that was already indicated in the previous indications, but it is enough to trace the network to discover that the reception of this reminder further widens the distrust.

We will have to study the cases in detail, see to what extent they are due to the vaccine or errors in the vaccination process and, of course, we will have to examine how all this affects the future of a drug that, of course, continues to be monitored when detail. But nevertheless, what will not change is that no one will be the first to be vaccinated against the virus. I would say we are sorry for Margaret Keenan and her 15 minutes of fame, but it would be a lie: that it is not is what guarantees that we are doing things relatively well.

