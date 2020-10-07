Nobel Prize in Chemistry for women who invented the gene editing technique “Crisper”

Stockholm: The Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institutet has announced the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year. Crisper invented the technique.
Nobel Prizes in Chemistry: Some Interesting Historical Facts
- From 1901 to 2019, there have been 111 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry. During the First and Second World Wars, there were eight years in which no Nobel Prize was awarded. No Nobel Prizes in Chemistry were awarded in 1916, 1917, 1919, 1924, 1933, 1940, 1941 and 1942.
- In those 119 years, a total of 183 people have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, of which Frederick Singer was the only chemist to be awarded the Nobel Prize twice in this category (in 1958 and 1980).
- Of these, 63 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry were awarded to each scientist (without participation); 23 prizes jointly to two experts; Three researchers were nominated for the 25 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry.
- According to the constitution of the Nobel Assembly, no single Nobel Prize can be awarded to more than three persons.
- Five women have so far won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. And that number is higher than any other field of science.
- Two of the women who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Marie Curie and Dorothy Crofot Hodgkin) also won the Nobel Prize without participation.
- By 2019, the average age of Nobel laureates in chemistry has been 58 years and about five months.
- The youngest Nobel Prize-winning scientist in chemistry was Frederick Juliet, who, at the age of 35, was jointly awarded the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with his wife. His wife was Irene Juliet Curie, daughter of the famous female scientist Marie Curie.
- The oldest scientist in the same category is John B. Godinf, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019 at the age of 97. He is also the oldest Nobel Prize-winning scientist in any category.
- By the way, there are three names of Nobel laureates in chemistry who have won the Nobel Prize twice in their lives, but Frederick Singer is the only scientist who has been awarded the Nobel Prize twice in the field of chemistry. Although Marie Curie and Lens Pauling were awarded the Nobel Prize twice, Marie Curie was awarded the first Nobel Prize in Physics and the second in Chemistry. Similarly, Lens Pauling was awarded the first Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the second in the field of peace.
- The Nobel Prize is awarded only to living people, meaning no one can be nominated for it.
- In 1974, the Nobel Foundation decided to amend the constitution so that no one would be awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously. But if the person concerned dies after the announcement of the Nobel Prize, that Nobel Prize will remain in his name.
- Prior to 1974, only two people were awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously, but no one has been awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously since.