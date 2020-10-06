Nobel Prize in Physics for predicting and discovering black holes

Stockholm: The Karolinska Institutet’s Nobel Assembly has announced this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, with half the prize going to Roger Penrose for the most accurate prediction of becoming a black hole, while the other half to Rinhard Ginzel and Andrea Gage is credited with discovering a supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy.

Sir Roger Penrose, a well-known British mathematician, is one of the few scientists to have studied Einstein’s theory of relativity in general, and in 1965, with irrefutable mathematical evidence, stated that Black Holes is the logical consequence of applying these equations.

Stephen Hawking’s friend and contemporary, Dr. Richard Penrose, is not only a distinguished scientist but also the author of many famous scientific books, including “Empire’s New Mind”.

Andrea Gage of the United States and Reinhard Gansel of Germany discovered in the 1990’s that there is a huge black hole at the center of our galaxy that is 4.6 million times larger than our Sun. Such black holes in galactic centers are also called “AGN” or “active galactic nuclei”. Thanks to this discovery, our previous ideas about the universe have changed significantly, but new mysteries have also come to us.

Nobel Prize in Physics: Interesting historical information