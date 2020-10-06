Nobel Prize in Physics for predicting and discovering black holes

Stockholm: The Karolinska Institutet’s Nobel Assembly has announced this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, with half the prize going to Roger Penrose for the most accurate prediction of becoming a black hole, while the other half to Rinhard Ginzel and Andrea Gage is credited with discovering a supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy.
Sir Roger Penrose, a well-known British mathematician, is one of the few scientists to have studied Einstein’s theory of relativity in general, and in 1965, with irrefutable mathematical evidence, stated that Black Holes is the logical consequence of applying these equations.
Stephen Hawking’s friend and contemporary, Dr. Richard Penrose, is not only a distinguished scientist but also the author of many famous scientific books, including “Empire’s New Mind”.
Andrea Gage of the United States and Reinhard Gansel of Germany discovered in the 1990’s that there is a huge black hole at the center of our galaxy that is 4.6 million times larger than our Sun. Such black holes in galactic centers are also called “AGN” or “active galactic nuclei”. Thanks to this discovery, our previous ideas about the universe have changed significantly, but new mysteries have also come to us.
Nobel Prize in Physics: Interesting historical information
- From 1901 to 2019, 113 Nobel Prizes have been awarded in the field of physics / physics. During the First and Second World Wars, there were six years in which no Nobel Prize was awarded: 1916, 1931, 1934, and 1940 to 1942.
- In those 119 years, a total of 213 people have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, of which John Berdyn was the only scientist to have won the Nobel Prize twice in the same category.
- Of the 213 Nobel laureates in physics, only Marie Curie, Maria Geopert Meyer and Donna Sterkland were the three women scientists to receive the prize in 1903, 1963, and 2018, respectively.
- Although John Berden twice won the Nobel Prize in Physics, Marie Curie’s unique honor is that he was awarded the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
- Of these, 47 Nobel Prizes in Physics were awarded to each scientist (without participation); 32 prizes jointly to two experts; Three researchers were nominated for 34 Nobel Prizes in Physics.
- According to the constitution of the Nobel Assembly, no single Nobel Prize can be awarded to more than three persons.
- As of 2018, the average age of Nobel laureates in physics is about 58 years and two and a half months.
- The youngest physicist in the field of physics was William Lawrence Bragg, who won the award at the age of just 25. He was an equal partner with his father, Sir William Henry Bragg, in the 1915 Nobel Prize in Physics.
- The oldest scientist in the same category was Arthur Ashken, who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics. He was then 96 years old.
- The Nobel Prize is awarded only to living people, meaning no one can be nominated for it.
- In 1974, the Nobel Foundation decided to amend the constitution so that no one would be awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously. But if the person concerned dies after the announcement of the Nobel Prize, that Nobel Prize will remain in his name.
- Prior to 1974, only two people were awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously, but no one has been awarded the Nobel Prize posthumously since.
- The Currie family is also called the “Noble Family” because it was first co-authored by Marie Curie and her husband, Perry Curie, with the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics (along with Henry Becquerel). One of her daughters, Irene Juliet Currie, was also awarded the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with her husband, Frederick Juliet. This one family won a total of 5 Nobel Prizes, since Marie Curie was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911.
- Father and son Nobel laureates in physics: William Bragg and Lawrence Bragg were awarded the Nobel Prize together in 1915; Niels Bohr won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922, while his son Aggie Niels Bohr won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1975. Man Saigban won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1924, while his son Kai M Saigban won the 1981 Nobel Prize in Physics. The famous Sir Joseph John Thompson (JJ Thompson) won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1906, and his son George Paget Thompson also won the Nobel Prize in this field in 1937.