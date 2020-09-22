Nokia 2.4, great bet on Android One at a contained price

Nokia has renewed its range of accessible mobiles with a new model: the Nokia 2.4. Attractive, colorful design with contained features, this new model starts with Android One and with the promise of updates. It has a double rear camera and a 6.5-inch screen with a ‘notch’ in the shape of a drop of water.

The mid-range offers a tough battleground for manufacturers, especially after the massive arrival of Chinese brands. Nokia had to reinvent itself with the help of HMD Global to achieve a varied, attractive and economical enough catalog, both from the top and the bottom. AND it is precisely in the entry range where the new Nokia 2.4 stands out: It has enough appeal to satisfy those who are looking for a mobile content and with the cleanliness in software that only Android One provides.

Nokia 2.4 datasheet

Nokia 2.4 screen 6.5 inch LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + Processor MediaTek Helio P22 RAM 2/3 GB Storage 32/64 GB

SD expansion up to 512GB Frontal camera 5 megapixels f / 2.4

Face unlock Rear cameras 8 megapixels f / 2.0

2 megapixel depth Battery 4,500 mAh

5W load Operating system Android 10 One Connectivity 4G

WiFi b / g / n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / GLONASS / Beidou

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB port Dimensions and weight 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69 mm

195 grams Price From 119 euros

Accessible and with Android One

Nokia has renewed its range of phones with the Nokia 3.4 and with the mobile at hand, a model with an attractive appearance, pleasant curves and with different colors to choose from, a whole palette that adds freshness to the range. The Nokia 2.4 is a smartphone that has a sufficiently used front, rear module with vertical double camera and rear fingerprint reader with which it adds biometric unlocking to the system.

The power of the Nokia 2.4 is contained so that the overall cost of the phone does not stand out. In terms of SoC, the brand bets on a MediaTek Helio P22; with a RAM of 2 or 3 GB and storage of 32 or 64 GB. The Nokia 2.4 includes an SD card, headphone jack, it does not dispense with FM radio and does with USB C: the mobile has a micro USB connector.

The mobile does not offer excessive power, nor does it offer high-caliber photographic capabilities. Far from betting on an excessive number of sensors, the Nokia 2.4 maintains dual rear camera with a main 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel secondary. In front it has a cutout for the screen to include a 5 megapixel front camera.

Autonomy promises to be remarkable since the included battery has 4,500 mAh capacity. The Nokia 2.4 offers a side button (left) for Google Assistant, has a clean Android 10 One) and Nokia guarantees an update to Android 11 that should not take too long.

Nokia 2.4 price and availability

The mobile is international and will reach a good number of markets, including Spanish. Nokia has put a price tag that starts at 119 euros for the 2/32 GB version. It will hit stores at the end of September.