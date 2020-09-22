MobileAndroidTech News

Nokia 2.4, great bet on Android One at a contained price

By Brian Adam
0
9
Nokia 2.4, great bet on Android One at a contained price
Nokia 2.4, Great Bet On Android One At A Contained

Must Read

Latest news

Windows 10 Allows You To Remove USBs Quickly And Safely

Abraham - 0
Many are the users who affirm that the safe way to extract a USB from a computer with the Windows operating system is to...
Read more
Android

You can now configure Gmail as the default email app on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Just a week ago iOS 14 was released for all users with compatible iPhone and, already then, We take the opportunity to explain how...
Read more
Latest news

Save space! This is how automatic downloads are disabled in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
Do you always get the message of "insufficient space" on your smartphone? We tell you how to disable automatic downloads on WhatsApp. All you will have...
Read more
Google

Chrome paid extensions are a problem and Google is going to fix it

Brian Adam - 0
Although most Chrome users use free extensions that improve a functionality or add a service in their daily lives, there are a lot of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nokia 2.4, great bet on Android One at a contained price

Nokia has renewed its range of accessible mobiles with a new model: the Nokia 2.4. Attractive, colorful design with contained features, this new model starts with Android One and with the promise of updates. It has a double rear camera and a 6.5-inch screen with a ‘notch’ in the shape of a drop of water.

The mid-range offers a tough battleground for manufacturers, especially after the massive arrival of Chinese brands. Nokia had to reinvent itself with the help of HMD Global to achieve a varied, attractive and economical enough catalog, both from the top and the bottom. AND it is precisely in the entry range where the new Nokia 2.4 stands out: It has enough appeal to satisfy those who are looking for a mobile content and with the cleanliness in software that only Android One provides.

Nokia 2.4 datasheet

Nokia 2.4

screen

6.5 inch LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD +

Processor

MediaTek Helio P22

RAM

2/3 GB

Storage

32/64 GB
SD expansion up to 512GB

Frontal camera

5 megapixels f / 2.4
Face unlock

Rear cameras

8 megapixels f / 2.0
2 megapixel depth

Battery

4,500 mAh
5W load

Operating system

Android 10 One

Connectivity

4G
WiFi b / g / n
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS / GLONASS / Beidou
Headphone jack
FM Radio
MicroUSB port

Dimensions and weight

165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69 mm
195 grams

Price

From 119 euros

Accessible and with Android One

Nokia 2 4

Nokia has renewed its range of phones with the Nokia 3.4 and with the mobile at hand, a model with an attractive appearance, pleasant curves and with different colors to choose from, a whole palette that adds freshness to the range. The Nokia 2.4 is a smartphone that has a sufficiently used front, rear module with vertical double camera and rear fingerprint reader with which it adds biometric unlocking to the system.

The power of the Nokia 2.4 is contained so that the overall cost of the phone does not stand out. In terms of SoC, the brand bets on a MediaTek Helio P22; with a RAM of 2 or 3 GB and storage of 32 or 64 GB. The Nokia 2.4 includes an SD card, headphone jack, it does not dispense with FM radio and does with USB C: the mobile has a micro USB connector.

Nokia 2 4

The mobile does not offer excessive power, nor does it offer high-caliber photographic capabilities. Far from betting on an excessive number of sensors, the Nokia 2.4 maintains dual rear camera with a main 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel secondary. In front it has a cutout for the screen to include a 5 megapixel front camera.

Nokia 2 4

Autonomy promises to be remarkable since the included battery has 4,500 mAh capacity. The Nokia 2.4 offers a side button (left) for Google Assistant, has a clean Android 10 One) and Nokia guarantees an update to Android 11 that should not take too long.

Nokia 2.4 price and availability

Nokia 2 4

The mobile is international and will reach a good number of markets, including Spanish. Nokia has put a price tag that starts at 119 euros for the 2/32 GB version. It will hit stores at the end of September.

Related Articles

Latest news

Windows 10 Allows You To Remove USBs Quickly And Safely

Abraham - 0
Many are the users who affirm that the safe way to extract a USB from a computer with the Windows operating system is to...
Read more
Android

You can now configure Gmail as the default email app on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Just a week ago iOS 14 was released for all users with compatible iPhone and, already then, We take the opportunity to explain how...
Read more
Latest news

Save space! This is how automatic downloads are disabled in WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
Do you always get the message of "insufficient space" on your smartphone? We tell you how to disable automatic downloads on WhatsApp. All you will have...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©