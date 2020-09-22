Nokia 3.4: Nokia’s economic range bets on the triple camera and the perforated screen

Nokia has held an online event in which, in addition to announcing the global availability of its first 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, it has officially presented two new models within your input range.: the Nokia 2.4 and the Nokia 3.4. These two phones come to succeed, respectively, the Nokia 2.3 announced last year and Nokia 3.2 of 2019, as the company decided to skip the 3.3.

Let’s stop at the most advanced of them, the Nokia 3.4, whose passage through Geekbench already gave us its Snapdragon 460 a few weeks ago. In addition, some previous leaks had let us see its design.

Nokia 3.4 data sheet

NOKIA 3.4 SCREEN 6.39 inch LCD (19.5: 9) HD + resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 460 RAM 3GB / 4GB STORAGE 32GB / 64GB + microSD up to 512GB SOFTWARE Android 10 REAR CAMERA 13 MP 5 MP wide angle 2 MP depth FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP BATTERY 4,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY 4G / LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader, FM radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm 180 g PRICE From 159 euros

With perforated screen and more cameras

If we compare it with its predecessor, the Nokia 3.2, the first thing that strikes us is that the new Nokia 3.4 mounts a 6.39-inch screen with HD + resolution which, instead of resorting to the notch, opts for a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera.

As a brain, it brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460, a eight core chipset which is accompanied by two RAM options (3 and 4 GB) and two storage options (32 and 64 GB). It also has the Android 10 operating system, a 4,000 mAh battery and a rear fingerprint reader.

In the photographic section, we have an 8 megapixel front camera that works as a facial recognition system and a rear camera that has gone from a single lens to a triple setup– A 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Nokia 3.4 versions and prices

The Nokia 3.4 will be available worldwide from the beginning of October in three different colors: Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal. It will be marketed to a price from 159 euros in three configurations depending on the RAM and storage: 3GB / 32GB, 3GB / 64GB and 4GB / 64GB.

