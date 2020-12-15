MobileAndroidTech News

Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound

By Brian Adam
0
0
Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound
Nokia 5.4: A Budget Mid Range With Zeiss Lenses And Ozo

Must Read

Android

Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound

Brian Adam - 0
It had been leaking for a long time and finally it has already become an official terminal. Unexpectedly, and with virtually...
Read more
Tech News

From the Q60T to the Q950T, the differences between Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K 2020 TVs

Brian Adam - 0
Let's discover the Samsung TV range, analyzing the differences between the various models, starting from the 4K ones up to the 8K variants. Samsung's QLED...
Read more
Car Tech

This is how a Tesla circulates with the complete autopilot on roads under construction

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk has already advanced that it would be at the end of this 2020 when we see the complete Tesla self-driving package...
Read more
Facebook

Do team apps like Slack or Facebook Workplace really make employees more efficient?

Brian Adam - 0
Team apps like Slack and Facebook Workplace should make it easy for employees to communicate with one another. The aim behind this is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound

It had been leaking for a long time and finally it has already become an official terminal. Unexpectedly, and with virtually no prior notice, Nokia has made a new Android mobile phone official to be part of its mid-range armies. ANDl Nokia 5.4 is already among us, and has met almost step by step what was indicated in the previous leaks.

The new telephone lands, as we have said, in the mid-market ranges. Just take a look at its Snapdragon 600 series processor or its HD + display to realize that we are not talking about a phone meant to be too expensive. In fact, it is put on sale in Europe for under 200 euros.

Nokia 5.4 datasheet

Nokia 5.4

screen

6.39 inch
HD + at 1,560 x 720
Ratio 19.5: 9
Perforated panel

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 at 2GHz
GPU Adreno 610

Versions

4GB / 64GB
6GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 512GB

Battery

4,000 mAh
10W load

Rear cameras

Main: 48 megapixels
Angular: 5 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels
Bokeh: 2 megapixels

Front camera

Main: 16 megapixels

OS

Android 10

Connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
GPS / GLONASS / NavIC
Headphone jack
FM Radio
NFC (depending on the region)
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

161 x 76 x 8.7 mm
180 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader
OZO Audio
Google Assistant button

Price

4GB / 64GB: 189 euros

A low-profile and fairly classic mid-range

Nokia 5.4

The new Nokia 5.4 lands with a display panel 6.39 inches with HD + resolution. Its perforated panel has a 19.5: 9 ratio so we will have 1,560 x 720 pixels in front of the eyes. On the back, the phone has a fingerprint reader and under the entire frame it hides a 4,000 mAh battery with a standard 10W charge.

As for the brain, Nokia chooses to mount the Snapdragon 662 from Qualcomm, an eight-core chip running at 2GHz with the Adreno 610 GPU as graphics support, and with two versions of the phone for sale. We have one with 4GB and 64GB and a higher one, with 6GB and 128GB. Both are expandable through a microSD that will not be able to exceed 512GB of additional space.

Four cameras on the back with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound for the Nokia 5.4

We got to the cameras and here we came across a front camera, 16 megapixels and embedded in the screen, and with four rear cameras. 48 megapixels for the main camera, 5 megapixels for the super wide angle, 2 megapixels for macro photography and another 2 megapixels for depth readings. The Nokia 5.4 is capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second.

We close with the connectivity of this phone with Android 10. Here we find a double tray for 4G SIMs, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS / NavIC, headphone jack, FM radio, NFC depending on which region we are in and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The dimensions are 161 x 76 x 8.7 millimeters with a weight of 180 grams.

Nokia 5.4 versions and prices

Nokia 5.4

As we have mentioned, the new Nokia 5.4 hits the market in two memory options, one with 4GB / 64GB and the other with 6GB / 128GB. The first of them already has a price, 189 euros, although it still does not have an exact date of putting on sale. We know that it will initially reach Europe, India, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

  • Nokia 5.4 with 4GB / 64GB: 189 euros.
  • Nokia 5.4 with 4GB / 64GB: Soon.

More information | Nokia

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

From the Q60T to the Q950T, the differences between Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K 2020 TVs

Brian Adam - 0
Let's discover the Samsung TV range, analyzing the differences between the various models, starting from the 4K ones up to the 8K variants. Samsung's QLED...
Read more
Car Tech

This is how a Tesla circulates with the complete autopilot on roads under construction

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk has already advanced that it would be at the end of this 2020 when we see the complete Tesla self-driving package...
Read more
Mobile

OPPO shows the craziest designs it’s working on

Abraham - 0
OPPO is one of the most innovative smartphone makers, and the Chinese company has decided to now showcase some new concept designs that it...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©