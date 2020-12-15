Nokia 5.4: a budget mid-range with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It had been leaking for a long time and finally it has already become an official terminal. Unexpectedly, and with virtually no prior notice, Nokia has made a new Android mobile phone official to be part of its mid-range armies. ANDl Nokia 5.4 is already among us, and has met almost step by step what was indicated in the previous leaks.

The new telephone lands, as we have said, in the mid-market ranges. Just take a look at its Snapdragon 600 series processor or its HD + display to realize that we are not talking about a phone meant to be too expensive. In fact, it is put on sale in Europe for under 200 euros.

Nokia 5.4 datasheet

Nokia 5.4 screen 6.39 inch

HD + at 1,560 x 720

Ratio 19.5: 9

Perforated panel Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 at 2GHz

GPU Adreno 610 Versions 4GB / 64GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Battery 4,000 mAh

10W load Rear cameras Main: 48 megapixels

Angular: 5 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Bokeh: 2 megapixels Front camera Main: 16 megapixels OS Android 10 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

GPS / GLONASS / NavIC

Headphone jack

FM Radio

NFC (depending on the region)

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161 x 76 x 8.7 mm

180 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader

OZO Audio

Google Assistant button Price 4GB / 64GB: 189 euros

A low-profile and fairly classic mid-range

The new Nokia 5.4 lands with a display panel 6.39 inches with HD + resolution. Its perforated panel has a 19.5: 9 ratio so we will have 1,560 x 720 pixels in front of the eyes. On the back, the phone has a fingerprint reader and under the entire frame it hides a 4,000 mAh battery with a standard 10W charge.

As for the brain, Nokia chooses to mount the Snapdragon 662 from Qualcomm, an eight-core chip running at 2GHz with the Adreno 610 GPU as graphics support, and with two versions of the phone for sale. We have one with 4GB and 64GB and a higher one, with 6GB and 128GB. Both are expandable through a microSD that will not be able to exceed 512GB of additional space.

Four cameras on the back with Zeiss lenses and OZO Audio sound for the Nokia 5.4

We got to the cameras and here we came across a front camera, 16 megapixels and embedded in the screen, and with four rear cameras. 48 megapixels for the main camera, 5 megapixels for the super wide angle, 2 megapixels for macro photography and another 2 megapixels for depth readings. The Nokia 5.4 is capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second.

We close with the connectivity of this phone with Android 10. Here we find a double tray for 4G SIMs, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS / NavIC, headphone jack, FM radio, NFC depending on which region we are in and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The dimensions are 161 x 76 x 8.7 millimeters with a weight of 180 grams.

Nokia 5.4 versions and prices

As we have mentioned, the new Nokia 5.4 hits the market in two memory options, one with 4GB / 64GB and the other with 6GB / 128GB. The first of them already has a price, 189 euros, although it still does not have an exact date of putting on sale. We know that it will initially reach Europe, India, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Nokia 5.4 with 4GB / 64GB : 189 euros.

: 189 euros. Nokia 5.4 with 4GB / 64GB: Soon.

More information | Nokia