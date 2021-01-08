Tech News

Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 images are leaked

By Brian Adam
Via Voice
Recently, they have filtered images of what could be the next HMD Global phone, the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4. Information comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer.

We do not refer to this model as version 6.3 or 6.4, because it is not clear what Nokia will call it, as it may not follow a number sequence for these models. Once this is clarified, we continue.

The leaker comments that the new smartphone brings a flat screen of approximately 6.45 inches. This its front face has a notch in the shape of a small drop of water. He also notes that the team “fits in a chassis that measures 164.9 mm high, 76.8 mm wide and 9.2 mm thick.” This makes it slightly larger than the previous generation.

Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 comes with a photographic section composed of four cameras

Front view of Nokia 6.3 and 6.4
Front view of the Nokia 6.3 and 6.4.
Via Voice

The image shows a Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 with a camera set consisting of four sensors, which are enclosed in a circular housing. Accompanied by an oval-shaped dual flash.

Another highlight is the position of the fingerprint sensor. This will come on the side of the device, just below the volume rocker, and not on the back like the Nokia 6.2 has.

Similarly, the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 adds an additional button on the left side of the phone. This will be used to directly access the Google Assistant. In addition to this, the company has decided to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. A feature inherited from the 6.2 model.

As for the price we do not handle information, but judging by the previous model, this should exceed 250 dollars. After all it is a revamped version.

So far, this is what is known about this mid-range equipment. However, HDM Global is expected to launch the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4 by the second quarter of 2021.

