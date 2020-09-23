MobileAndroidTech News

Nokia 8.3 5G, price and availability of HMD Global's first 5G mobile

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nokia 8.3 5G, price and availability of HMD Global's first 5G mobile

He Nokia’s first 5G mobile It is already on its way to stores around the world: the brand has confirmed that the Nokia 8.3 5G began to be sold globally since yesterday, Tuesday, October 22. And we also know the price: part of the 599 euros.

The Nokia catalog has been renewed with two accessible proposals that combine an elegant design, contained features and price in the same line: the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. In addition, the brand presented two models of ‘TWS’ headphones. And he did not forget another model that seemed in the background: The Nokia 8.3 5G finally goes on sale worldwide. And it doesn’t do it at a bad price, at least considering its features.

After six months the Nokia 8.3 5G finally goes on sale

Nokia 8 3 5g

It may look like a new mobile, but not: the Nokia 8.3 5G has been presented for six months. Although yes, Nokia had not yet put it up for sale, something incomprehensible given the enormous competition that exists between mobile manufacturers. So, if you were waiting for the moment to acquire the Nokia 8.3 5G, this one has already arrived. More or less.

Nokia has officially announced the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G. It did so with the launch of the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4; even though, in practice, none of the phones can be bought: Nokia online stores do not yet reflect them in the catalog. Given the usual practice of the brand, surely the Nokia 8.3 5G will hit stores during the following days without us being able to specify a specific date.

Nokia 8 3 5g

Although availability is uncertain despite Nokia confirming otherwise, we can guarantee the price of the phone: the Nokia 8.3 5G officially costs 599 euros for the 6/64 GB version and 649 euros for the 8/128 GB version. For that price you get a mobile of excellent construction, with Nokia’s own design, it includes the cleaning of Android One, the manufacturer’s update guarantee and a very balanced hardware that is committed to providing 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 765G.

Nokia 8.3 5G datasheet

Nokia 8 3 5g

Nokia 8.3 5G

screen

6.81 inch IPS LCD
Ratio 19.5: 9
FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080
Pure Display
HDR10 + support

Processor

Snapdragon 765G at 2.1GHz
GPU Adreno 620

Versions

6GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 400GB

Rear cameras

64 megapixels f / 1.89
12 megapixel wide angle f / 2.2
2 megapixels for depth
2 megapixels with macro lens

Frontal camera

24 megapixels f / 2.0

software

Android 10

Connectivity and sound

5G Dual
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS / GLONASS / Beidou
NFC
USB type C
Headphone jack

Battery

4,500 mAh
18W fast charge

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Dimensions and weight

171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 mm
220 g

Price

599 euros

