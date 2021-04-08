Nokia C10 and Nokia C20: two basic lines with Android 11 Go Edition and a very low price

- Advertisement -

The Go edition of Android finds reinforcement in two of the latest Nokia launches nestled in the most economical line of its catalog, and just take a look at the configurations of the newcomers Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 to verify that they aspire to be basic telephones for those who need to be connected and little else.

Two phones with slimmer memory modules, HD resolution displays, and trickle-charge batteries, plus single cameras. Models with Android 11 Go Edition for those who do not need anything else but want to climb a step with respect to the feature-phones or basic mobiles.

Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 data sheet

Nokia C10 Nokia C20 Screen 6.52 inch

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720

400 nits peak brightness

NTSC 6.52 inch

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720

400 nits peak brightness

NTSC Processor Unisoc SC7331e at 1.3GHz Unisoc SC9863a 1.6GHz Versions 1GB / 16GB

1GB / 32GB

2GB / 16GB

MicroSD up to 256GB 2GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Rear cameras Main: 5 megapixels f / 2.2

LED flash Main: 5 megapixels

LED flash Frontal camera 5 megapixels f / 2.2

LED flash 5 megapixels

LED flash Drums 3,000 mAh

5W load 3,000 mAh

5W load System Android 11 Go Edition Android 11 Go Edition Connectivity 4G Dual

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB 4G Dual

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB Dimensions and weight 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm

191 grams 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm

191 grams Others Face unlock Face unlock Price From 75 euros 109 euros

Two twins with almost everything identical, except the processor and the memories

It would seem, reading the specifications of both models of the new Nokia C10 and Nokia C20, that we are facing two twin phones born from the same womb, but in reality we have to talk about twins because there is something fundamental that differentiates them: the processor. While in the Nokia C10 we talk about a Unisoc SC7331e at 1.3GHz, in the Nokia C20 we find a superior one, the Unisoc SC9863a at 1.6GHz.

Once we leave this behind, the phones share the rest of their characteristics, including the dimensions that weigh 191 grams. Two phones with Android 11 Go Edition and with FM radio, plus headphone jack, powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charge and the charger included in the box.

Different processor, different improvements and technical tie in the rest of the features for a new pair of Android 11 Go Edition

In photography we have another tie with Two 5 megapixel sensors for the rear and the front, and an LED flash for each side of the phone. There is also a tie on the screen, with a 6.5-inch panel for each model, both with HD + resolution and a 20: 9 ratio, and with a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top.

In the Nokia C10 we find three variants: a basic model with 1GB / 16GB, an intermediate one with 1GB / 32GB and a superior one with 2GB / 16GB. As for the Nokia C20, the marketed model is 2GB / 32GB. Last difference, because even in connectivity 4G Dual with WiFi 4 there is a technical tie between both models.

Versions and prices of the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20

The two new Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 hit the market in three memory options for each of them (1GB / 16GB, 1GB / 32GB, 2GB / 32GB) and sporting Android 11 Go Edition on the inside. Full pricing for both models is yet to be announced. The models hit the market in June.