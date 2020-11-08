Nokia joins trend of Android TV box to make TV smart.We will have a new Android TV box sponsored by Nokia that will be launched in European territory in the coming weeks, and it stands out for being a very complete device with a powerful processor although with a price higher than what we are used to.

The different Android TV boxes allow us to bring the Android ecosystem to our favorite televisions, in a way to make them much smarter with access to the main streaming applications on the market at the touch of a remote control.

Now a new report from the German news site Golem.de anticipates that a Nokia-branded Android TV box will land before the end of the year on European soil. Name Streaming Box 8000 , will cost approximately € 100 when it is released later this year.

The device will feature an Amlogic S905X3 processor that will run Android TV 10 , support dual-band Wi-Fi, support Bluetooth 4.2, and support 4K screen resolutions . It has an HDMI connection so that we can plug it into any moderately modern television, but it also incorporates an Ethernet port for a more stable Internet connection, a USB 3.0 type A and a USB type C port.

When it comes to the control knob, it includes quite a few more buttons than we are used to in this type of device, and yet it comes with a full numeric keypad, separate channel and volume controls, a full set of playback controls, a directional pad along with other navigation controls, color-coded keys so we can customize different shortcuts, as well as buttons dedicated to applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

Even if you do not see Disney plus on the control, you should not worry, because this application along with many others will also be pre-installed as standard, and if not you can simply go to the Android store to download those that are compatible with the device.

It should be noted that the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is manufactured by Streamview , an Austrian company that has licensed the Nokia name for many of its products such as televisions, decoders or radios.

It seems a launch only aimed at the European market, so it is likely to be available in Spain in one way or another during the next few weeks.