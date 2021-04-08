Nokia launches four new smartphones: features, prices and availability in Spain

- Advertisement -

Nokia has just presented a new range of devices, all of them framed in the entry range and in the mid-range. Its two spearheads are the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, followed by Nokia G10 and G20, two low-end devices at a very affordable price.

Nokia launches four new smartphones: prices and availability in Spain

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

The Nokia X10 and X20 both have the processor Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, plus an Adreno 619 GPU. The X20 gets the most spacious memory configurations, 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB. The X10 also has a 6 / 128GB option, plus two others: 6 / 64GB and 4 / 128GB. Both X phones have 6.67 ”LCD screens with 1,080 x 2,400px resolution. These have average brightness (450 nits) and color gamut coverage (82% NTSC).

Lastly, we’re thrilled to be presenting the # NokiaX10 and # NokiaX20.Loaded with incredible features, including the power of 5G connectivity, the # NokiaX10 and # NokiaX20 push the boundaries of smartphone technology 🤯 https://t.co/2NoBjUQbxG

– Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 8, 2021

The camera is the highlight of the Nokia X20. Has a 64MP main camera at the rear, complete with ZEISS optics. It also has a 5MP ultra wide angle camera with Dual Sight function to take photos and record videos using two cameras simultaneously. The last two modules on the back are a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera with its 32MP sensor (and a fixed focus lens) is another high mark.

The Nokia X10 loses some ground here. its main camera is based on a 48MP sensor with ZEISS. The remaining three cameras on the back are the same, including the 5MP wide-angle one. The selfie camera has an 8MP sensor.

In terms of connectivity, both phones have 5Gof course (dual-SIM), plus Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD / Adaptive and NFC. Wired connectivity includes USB-C (USB 2.0) plus a 3.5mm headphone jack, complete with an FM radio receiver.

Both phones use the same 4470 mAh battery, which comes with HMD’s standard promise of a two-day battery life. For charging, they both support 18W. At their sides they have a fingerprint reader and a Google Assistant button.

The Nokia X10 will be available from June and part of the 329 euros. The Nokia X20, for its part, can be purchased from May and part of the 379 euros.

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20

Both models are quite similar, although the Nokia G20 is the clear favorite if you care about the camera. Have a 48MP main module, combined with a 5MP ultra-wide camera, plus an 8MP selfie camera (also on the back: 2MP macro and 2MP depth units). In contrast, the Nokia G10 has a more basic configuration: 13MP main on the back (plus the two 2MP modules), this time not ultra-wide and an 8MP selfie camera.

Introducing the new # NokiaG10 and # NokiaG20. Great camera, big screen and our longest lasting battery. Ever. ⚡️The # NokiaG10 and # NokiaG20 lasts for up to 3 days without charging. These midrange heroes can keep on going, just like you. https://t.co/2NoBjUQbxG #LoveTrustKeep

– Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 8, 2021

The G20 works with the Mediatek G35 chipset, it comes with 4 GB of RAM, the storage is 64 or 128 GB. Instead, the G10 works with the Helio G25 (With 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage. Both have dedicated microSD slots and both start with Android 11.

Except for the color options, the rest are the same. This includes the 6.5 ”LCD screen with 720p + resolution (20: 9). The G10 and G20 have 5,050 mAh batteries, the largest of any Nokia so far. This extends the promise of typical battery life from 2 to 3 days. Both phones are compatible with 10W chargers.

The Nokia G10 will be available for € 140 at the end of this month. And on the other hand, the Nokia G20, which will arrive in May for € 160.

