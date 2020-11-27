Nokia launches its new range of 4K Smart TVs in Spain, with Android TV and up to 75 ''

Nokia is one of those brands that we all keep in our hearts, although the current company has nothing to do with the one responsible for instilling in us the habit of carrying mobile phones in our pockets. And now, has made the leap of launching in Europe, and also Spain, a whole range of Smart TV that come to fill an important gap in our market.

And do not think that the Finns have decided to hit the market with a couple or three models, not at all, They have plucked up their courage and put seven on sale at once, with sizes ranging from 32 to 75 inches with resolutions that vary from FullHD to 4K. So you can find one that will satisfy your needs to watch TV, series or streaming movies and, why not, also play with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Beautifully designed LED panels

Nokia’s new StreamView range It has a characteristic that is common for all models that arrive in Spain and that is the presence of Google TV (Android TV previously) in each and every one of them. Only with that we ensure Chromecast functions, in addition to the presence of all the apps compatible with the North American mobile operating system, as well as the new interface that the HDMI keys of the Mountain View have recently released.

New Nokia Smart TVs. Nokia

All the models They have an ARM CA55 quad-core processor and a Mali 470 MP3 GPU installed, 1.5GB of RAM (except for the 32 ” model that only has 1GB) and 8 gigabytes of internal storage to download applications from the official Android store. They also come with an Ethernet port, ac wifi (2.4GHz), two USB-A 2.0 connectors, bluetooth 4.2 and four HDMI, one of them with ARC support.

If you are looking for a value for money, then You can opt for the 32 ” Smart TV that only offers 1,080p resolution and speakers with a power of 12W at a price of 399.90 euros. The other six 43, 50, 55, 58, 65 and 75-inch televisions feature 4K / UHD (3,840 × 2,160) panels, 178º viewing angles, Dolby Digital, DTS, and 20W speakers for sizes 43 to 58 inches, and 24W for the higher models.

The official prices of all these televisions, 4K, are: