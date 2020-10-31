Nokia launches its Smart TVs in Europe: cheap TVs with Android TV

More and more mobile manufacturers are choosing to enter the world of Smart tv . Smart TVs are ultimately multimedia extensions of other devices, so manufacturers like OnePlus, Oppo or Huawei have ended up launching televisions as well. Nokia announced his this year, and has now revealed his arrival in Spain.

The Nokia televisions they go from 32 to 75 inches, and the company will not only launch televisions, but will also feature the Nokia Streaming Devices. The televisions have been created in collaboration with the company StreamView HmbH based in Vienna (Austria), where the company will have exclusive rights to use the Nokia brand throughout Europe.

Nokia Smart TVs, first in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

This decision is quite smart for both parties, since it benefits StreamView to have a brand known to 90% of users according to a study they have carried out. For Nokia, the advantage is not having to bother developing the televisions from scratch, handing over the development process to third parties.

All new devices, both streaming devices and televisions, use Android TV as an operating system, updating to Google tv, completely redesigned and adapted for televisions. Thanks to this, apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, YouTube or the Play Store can be enjoyed from the first moment with thousands of apps, including Kodi.

With Streaming Devices, Nokia seeks to bring the experience of a Smart TV to older televisions, facilitating the reuse of Full HD or lower resolution televisions that still work perfectly. These devices also have Chromecast functionality to send content from mobile.

The first countries that can buy these devices will be Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and will be available in time for the holiday season at this fourth quarter of 2020. Later, other European countries will join, among which it is to be expected that Spain will also be present.

This could be your new European products

Unfortunately, we do not have official images of the products that will begin to be sold in Europe, but Nokia already sells in India Smart TV and also the Nokia Media Streamer, so we can get an idea of ​​what these devices will be like. In the following image we can see the Nokia Media Streamer.

Beyond the streamer, in India cheap Smart TV models of 43, 55 and 65 inches are sold, all of them with a quite characteristic and similar design with a very similar stand. All of them have speakers signed by JBL, in addition to having Android TV 9.0 as the operating system. In addition, all of them have 4K panels. All three models use Direct LED LCD panels, with 400- and 480-nit brightness on the 55- and 65-inch models, which also feature JBL’s 24-watt speakers.