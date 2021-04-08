Nokia X10 and Nokia X20: Nokia’s most ambitious are two 5G mobiles with Android One and quad camera

- Advertisement -

After the Nokia 1.4 in February, HMD Global has announced three pairs of mobiles in different ranges. From them, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 pair are the most ambitious, with 5G connectivity and four-lens cameras and up to 64 megapixels of resolution.

The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 represent the new generation of cheap 5G mobiles, repeating the design line of the house in its circular camera, with Android 11 under its arm and the promise of three years of operating system updates.

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 data sheet

Nokia X10 Nokia X20 Screen LCD 6.67 “

Full HD + LCD 6.67 “

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

210 g 168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm

220 g. Processor Snapdragon 480 Snapdragon 480 RAM 4/6 GB 6/8 GB Storage 64/128 GB 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP 32 MP Rear camera 48 MP

5 MP UGA

2 MP bokeh

2 MP macro 64 MP

5 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 4,470 mAh

Load 10W 4,470 mAh

Load 10W Operating system Android 11

Android One Android 11

Android One Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

FM Radio

USB-C 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

FM Radio

USB-C Others Google Assistant button

Side fingerprint reader Google Assistant button

Side fingerprint reader Price From 329 euros From 379 euros

5G phones with quad camera from Zeiss

After a resurgence of Nokia where the company opted for numbered models, the letters arrive. The Nokia X10 and X20 are the most complete models of the six new mobiles that the house has released and, although they are two different terminals, share almost all of your specifications.

For starters, its essence of cheap 5G mobile, with prices of just over 300 euros and Snapdragon 480 on board. In the RAM and storage versions we have one of the differences, since the Nokia X10 has versions with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, while the Nokia X20 mounts 128 GB of storage and gives a choice between 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

The photographic approach of both terminals is the same: a perforated front camera on the screen and a quadruple rear camera signed by Zeiss, although the difference is in the resolution of the main sensor. The Nokia X20 has a camera 64 megapixels, with 5 megapixel wide angle, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP bokeh sensor, while the main sensor of the Nokia X10 is 48 MP. Ahead there are also changes: 32 MP for the Nokia X20 and 8 MP for the Nokia X10.

Android One and three years of updates

In both cases we have an LCD screen with a diagonal of 6.67 inches and 1080 x 2400 or Full HD + resolution. The screen incorporates the front camera in a perforation in the upper part and the chin of the terminal is wide enough to house the company logo. The fingerprint reader is on the side.

The battery of the Nokia X is in both cases 4,470 mAh with a standard 10W charge and the charger is not included in the box or the headphones. There are two terminals with Android 11 pre-installed, Android One and that they will receive three years of operating system updates, so they should reach Android U or Android 14. They have a minijack, FM radio, USB-C connector and NFC.

Versions and prices of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia X20 will be available globally from May, while the Nokia X10 will go on sale from June. Both models will be marketed in two different colors and in various configurations depending on RAM and storage:

Nokia X20 It will arrive in Midnight Sun and Nordic colors, and in 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB configurations with a price starting at 379 euros.

Nokia X10: It will arrive in Forest and Snow colors, and in configurations of 6GB / 64GB, 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB with a price starting at 329 euros.

More information | Nokia