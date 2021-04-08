web
MobileAndroidTech News

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20: Nokia’s most ambitious are two 5G mobiles with Android One and quad camera

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20: Nokia's most ambitious are two 5G mobiles with Android One and quad camera
nokia x10 and nokia x20: nokia's most ambitious are two

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20: Nokia's most ambitious are two 5G mobiles with Android One and quad camera

After the Nokia 1.4 in February, HMD Global has announced three pairs of mobiles in different ranges. From them, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 pair are the most ambitious, with 5G connectivity and four-lens cameras and up to 64 megapixels of resolution.

The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 represent the new generation of cheap 5G mobiles, repeating the design line of the house in its circular camera, with Android 11 under its arm and the promise of three years of operating system updates.

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 data sheet

Nokia X10

Nokia X20

Screen

LCD 6.67 “
Full HD +

LCD 6.67 “
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
210 g

168.94 x 79.7 x 9.1 mm
220 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 480

RAM

4/6 GB

6/8 GB

Storage

64/128 GB

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

32 MP

Rear camera

48 MP
5 MP UGA
2 MP bokeh
2 MP macro

64 MP
5 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

Drums

4,470 mAh
Load 10W

4,470 mAh
Load 10W

Operating system

Android 11
Android One

Android 11
Android One

Connectivity

5G
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Minijack
FM Radio
USB-C

5G
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Minijack
FM Radio
USB-C

Others

Google Assistant button
Side fingerprint reader

Google Assistant button
Side fingerprint reader

Price

From 329 euros

From 379 euros

5G phones with quad camera from Zeiss

After a resurgence of Nokia where the company opted for numbered models, the letters arrive. The Nokia X10 and X20 are the most complete models of the six new mobiles that the house has released and, although they are two different terminals, share almost all of your specifications.

For starters, its essence of cheap 5G mobile, with prices of just over 300 euros and Snapdragon 480 on board. In the RAM and storage versions we have one of the differences, since the Nokia X10 has versions with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, while the Nokia X20 mounts 128 GB of storage and gives a choice between 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Zeiss

The photographic approach of both terminals is the same: a perforated front camera on the screen and a quadruple rear camera signed by Zeiss, although the difference is in the resolution of the main sensor. The Nokia X20 has a camera 64 megapixels, with 5 megapixel wide angle, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP bokeh sensor, while the main sensor of the Nokia X10 is 48 MP. Ahead there are also changes: 32 MP for the Nokia X20 and 8 MP for the Nokia X10.

Android One and three years of updates

In both cases we have an LCD screen with a diagonal of 6.67 inches and 1080 x 2400 or Full HD + resolution. The screen incorporates the front camera in a perforation in the upper part and the chin of the terminal is wide enough to house the company logo. The fingerprint reader is on the side.

Nokiax10

The battery of the Nokia X is in both cases 4,470 mAh with a standard 10W charge and the charger is not included in the box or the headphones. There are two terminals with Android 11 pre-installed, Android One and that they will receive three years of operating system updates, so they should reach Android U or Android 14. They have a minijack, FM radio, USB-C connector and NFC.

Versions and prices of the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20

Nokiasx

HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia X20 will be available globally from May, while the Nokia X10 will go on sale from June. Both models will be marketed in two different colors and in various configurations depending on RAM and storage:

  • Nokia X20It will arrive in Midnight Sun and Nordic colors, and in 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB configurations with a price starting at 379 euros.

  • Nokia X10: It will arrive in Forest and Snow colors, and in configurations of 6GB / 64GB, 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB with a price starting at 329 euros.

More information | Nokia

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Huawei

OPPO and Vivo folding smartphones aim to debut this year

Although the arrival of the folding smartphone was somewhat delayed after the arrival of the first models, in addition to recent events on a...
Read more
Tech News

Wagon, to use a super powerful computer from home, paying by the hour

It is possible that your computer is not enough to render a 3D model, or to create something very complex with Matlab. Sometimes...
Read more
Mobile

LG guarantees updates for the next three years: is your mobile one of them?

Earlier in the week we got the bad news that LG has decided to close its mobile phone division around the world Therefore,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.