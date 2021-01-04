Nolan Gould, the gifted actor who rose to fame as “Modern Family’s dumb kid”

- Advertisement -

With his innocent witticisms and his limited ability to understand jokes and ironies, the tender Luke, the least of the Dunphys, quickly got into the hearts of fans of Modern family. He was always his father’s spoiled child, Phil (Ty burrell), who in vain tried to defend him against the taunts of his sisters, Haley (Sarah hyland) and Alex (Ariel winter). However, this little He couldn’t be more different from the actor who plays him, Nolan Gould. Behind the character hides a brilliant mind. Without exaggerating.

Nolan is 22 years old and is one of the protagonists of the successful series of Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd during its 11 seasons. Therefore, he has spent half his life in front of the cameras. Viewers have grown up with him since he was a little boy until he became a teenager, with a surprising physical change. What nobody imagines when watching the episodes of Modern family is that the actor has an IQ of 150 and belongs to the select group Mensa, a gifted association with members from around the world.

He began to walk the path of acting when he was only three years old, when he participated in publicity for a costume shop in his neighborhood in the city of Phenix, Alabama. His brother, Aidan gould, one year older, was already participating in a children’s play. That is why in his family it was not surprising that little Nolan, while studying at school, started with his studies linked to the stage and also to music.

He had very minor participation in some movies and series America’s Most Wanted, Out of Jimmy’s Head and Eleventh Hour, until he was summoned to a casting to work on Modern family. He was only 11 years old when he stepped into the shoes of Luke dunphy for the first time, in a key role: it is “the voice of the Devil” in the mind of his cousin Manny, who is often convinced not to be so cautious and take some risks in life. Of course, his advice never comes to fruition.

Big was the surprise that the fans of the series took when Nolan went to the program of Ellen Degeneres and told that at age 13 he graduated from college and the following year he entered university. “People always expect me to be like my character, who is not very bright. So they speak to me slowly, like this: ‘You… do you… understand me…?’ So I use difficult words and they say to me: “Wait, that’s not you, it’s supposed to be Luke, you shouldn’t be too bright. ” Later they find out that I am a member of Mensa and they are shocked, ”the actor revealed with great humor.

“In Mensa sometimes we have meetings and I get together with other people with crazy minds like me and we discuss nuclear energy and reveal secrets of those scientific things,” he said, to the surprise of the driver by the mischief of his interviewee to speak and drive irony, the complete opposite of his character in Modern family. And that was not all. He said that for his work on the show he only kept $ 30 a week: the rest of his income was deposited into a bank account to pay for college.

Nolan had proven himself to be a great singer, by taking the stage in his uncle’s school musical Cameron, where he participated in the work The Phantom of the Opera. Further, likes to play such exotic instruments as the banjo, mandolin or didgeridoo, typical of the native peoples of Australia.

As striking as it is, the actor shares a particularity with his character: he is the least intelligent brother in the family. The aforementioned Aidan Gould, who has participated in programs such as Gilmore Girls, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, iCarly and Workaholics, has a higher IQ than Nolan’s.

After 11 successful seasons, Modern family it came to an end last April. That child became an adult who is even taller than his two older sisters and has a much more mature relationship with his parents, Phil and Claire dunphy. Though never lost the tenderness that characterizes it.

“I am in a stage of denial. There are times when I dream that I fall asleep and that I am late for work. I wake up in a panic, thinking ‘I have to go to the set, I’m going to be late’. AND then I realize that it is no longer part of my routine -Nolan told the site TV Insider once the recordings were finished. It is a very important change to finish something that was basically my entire life for 11 years. One day you are there with your family and friends and the next day they are taking the set apart ”.

During the quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, the actor exposed a facet of him that few knew: that of activism. Motivated by the uproar caused by the international movement Black Lives Matter, through their social networks expressed his commitment to the struggle of the Afro-American community. “Our country has a long history of racial injustice and white supremacy. I never spoke about this until recently and I think that to many people the murder of George Floyd made them wake up. Through the Internet and social media, it is very easy to share videos that expose racism and police brutality. As I am white, I never suffered a situation like this, but I decided that I could not remain silent in this situation, “he said in dialogue with the magazine Da man.

As for the future, in addition to acting, his goal is to gain experience as a scriptwriter in adult comedies, animated or science fiction productions; some companies in the industry have already shown interest in having their services. Anyway, he knows that the little Luke dunphy it will always be part of his life: “It’s hard to part with him after playing him for so long. It makes me sad to think that I’m never going to play a script as him again. But at the same time, I spent half my life pretending to be him, so if I look forward I want to see what other roles I can do and how far I can go as an actor “.

