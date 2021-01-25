Norwegian Air does not get out of the turbulence

- Advertisement -

Norwegian Air Shuttle has just found a reserve parachute, although there is no guarantee that it will have a safe landing. The Norwegian government changed course yesterday, saying it was willing to back the firm’s rescue plans, which involve abandoning its transatlantic ambitions and cutting its fleet by more than half. The problem is that shareholders, whether new or current, must also contribute at least 438 million euros.

Even after rising 14% yesterday morning, its market value was just 262 million, just over half the injection needed. Oslo has also not explained the terms of its hybrid loan, apart from saying that it does not want to end up as a shareholder. Norwegian’s current owners probably thought the same thing before agreeing to a 3.5 billion euro debt-for-equity swap last year. Having to pay more to stay on a potentially doomed flight doesn’t sound like fun.

