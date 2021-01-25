Latest news

Norwegian Air does not get out of the turbulence

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Norwegian Air Shuttle has just found a reserve parachute, although there is no guarantee that it will have a safe landing. The Norwegian government changed course yesterday, saying it was willing to back the firm’s rescue plans, which involve abandoning its transatlantic ambitions and cutting its fleet by more than half. The problem is that shareholders, whether new or current, must also contribute at least 438 million euros.

Even after rising 14% yesterday morning, its market value was just 262 million, just over half the injection needed. Oslo has also not explained the terms of its hybrid loan, apart from saying that it does not want to end up as a shareholder. Norwegian’s current owners probably thought the same thing before agreeing to a 3.5 billion euro debt-for-equity swap last year. Having to pay more to stay on a potentially doomed flight doesn’t sound like fun.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

How to choose the future Amazon of green hydrogen

Brian Adam - 0
Hydrogen values ​​are celebrating like it's 1999. Hydrogen's potential to play a major role in decarbonisation has led producers' actions to behave like...
Read more
Latest news

Launched writing project to encourage children to tell the story of their area

Brian Adam - 0
With restrictions not allowing young people to travel more than 5km from home, Fighting Words aims to encourage young people to write about their...
Read more
Latest news

Net reduction of 481 jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta companies in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic left its mark on tourism in the Gaeltacht in 2020, particularly in Kerry where the number of people employed in Údarás companies...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©