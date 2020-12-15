Health

“Not a surprise”, there will be more and “we don’t have to let our guard down”: what we know about the British coronavirus variant that is “spreading faster than expected”

By Brian Adam
0
0
Matt
"not A Surprise", There Will Be More And "we Don't

Must Read

Apps

With One UI 3.1, the Galaxy S21 will launch Google Discover as an alternative to Samsung Free to be informed

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and all its possible variants, each time is seen as closer. And that means...
Read more
Tech News

Edit Twitter videos via VideoEditBot

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter is one of the most active social media platforms that we can find on the internet and with all kinds of...
Read more
Facebook

How the EU finally unites law and reality with the DSA – at least almost

Brian Adam - 0
The internet and the year 2000 Do you still remember the year 2000? What was your digital life like back then? Did you...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro: a “big” 7.8-inch reader that wants to be more than that and allows you to install apps from Google...

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi had already made a nod to the e-book segment, but now it goes further with the Xiaomi Mi Ebook Rader Pro,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

On the afternoon of the 14th, British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that England’s Public Health services had identified a new “variant” of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that “spreads faster than expected”. That is, it could be more infectious. British authorities have already found it in 60 health areas in southern England, have informed the WHO and are thoroughly investigating the problem.

¿What does this really mean and to what extent does it represent an epidemiological hazard?Or now that it seemed that the pandemic was heading towards a resolution in the medium term?

There are thousands of SARS-CoV-2 mutations

Matt Matt Hancock | Cabinet office

Perhaps the first thing we have to bear in mind is that SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus and, by its very nature, is highly exposed to mutations. Not as much as the flu, but rather more than other viruses that we know of. However, Zania Stamataki, an immunologist at the University of Birmingham, explained that, from what we know so far, “the virus mutation rate is one variation per month“.

This rate would not be enough to generate new strains so fast. In the future, it is expected that they will emerge (especially if the limitations on long-distance travel are maintained) and we begin to see substantial differences in their behavior, but it still seems early to predict how small mutations would impact on their dangerousness or infectivity.

In this sense, it should be taken into account that, when the team from the University College of London led by Francois Balloux analyzed the first 50,000 sequenced genomes, found more than 12,000 different variants. And, in keeping with what Stamataki points out, none of those dozens of thousands of variants, “with the possible exception of D614G”, increase neither the transmission nor the severity of symptoms.

It is true that some seemed to “reduce the immune recognition of the virus by our immune system, but “not to the point that they can, on their own, render current vaccines ineffective“That with 50,000 genomes. Today, as Balloux himself points out, we already have 250,000 genomes. Genomes that are still a small sample of all the viruses that are circulating in a world in which there are 71 million confirmed cases and that real cases must be counted in the hundreds of millions.

Caution, but a lot of attention

Kobu Agency 1 3zwhyfnhc Unsplash Kobu

For all this, most experts on the subject they are reluctant when talking about “dangerous” variants without associated evidence. Not because it is not possible (which it is), but because, as Lucy van Dorp, also from the UCL, pointed out, it is very difficult to determine whether, indeed, a specific variant is transmitted more easily.

What experience says is that usually the explanation behind the increase of some variants over others has more to do with epidemiological causes underlying (population movements, social dynamics, etc …) than with variations in the structure of the virus.

However, skepticism and prudence are not synonymous with lowering your guard. As Martin Hibberd, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases at LSHTM puts it, “Reports of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in southern England they are not a surprise“.

Moreover, announcements such as those of the British Ministry of Health will be common (as much or more than they have been these months) and surveillance systems must work at full capacity. In this year, the virus has been adapting to human populations and it is impossible to predict which variants will reach a stable equilibrium with us. Therefore, we must be prepared, continue to genetically monitor the virus and make the appropriate decisions when necessary.

Image | Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Health

Spain will begin to vaccinate against the coronavirus “from January 4 or 5,” according to the Minister of Health

Brian Adam - 0
As Salvador Illa has just announced, the Ministry of Health is waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more
Health

They don’t look the best in the world, but these tomatoes want to revolutionize the way we fight Parkinson’s in much of the world

Brian Adam - 0
This is curious. 49,000 years ago, in the Asturian cave of El Sidrón, the Neanderthal communities already used the bark of...
Read more
Health

Brains, pockets and emotional disorders: this is how society (and the economy) impacts our mental health

Brian Adam - 0
I think it was in high school. They took us to the auditorium and sat us before an older man who...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©