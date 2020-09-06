Not just humans: here are all the animals vulnerable to Covid-19

Not just for humans: the new coronavirus it risks being dangerous even for some animals. New research, for this reason, has discovered which species may be most vulnerable. Specifically, UC Davis experts studied 410 species vertebrates, such as birds, fish, amphibians, reptiles and mammals.

The species it obviously is most at risk of all they are members of the primate family, such as gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, bonobos, and chimpanzees. The creatures considered high risk vulnerable are a number of mammals, such as beluga whales, narwhals, minke whales, reindeer, killer whales and bottlenose dolphins.

Further down in the collection we find the animals considered a medium risk: sheep, American bison, wild yaks, giraffes, jaguars, leopards, Siberian tigers and cheetahs. Animals a low riskFinally, they are grizzly bears, polar bears, dogs, rhinos, horses and tapirs.

How do you know which animal is vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2? “Simply” by looking at the protein receptors found on some of their cells. The coronavirus bursts into human cells using its “Spike” protein to attach itself to a specific protein known as ACE2, which is found on the surface of many different types of human cells. The latter is made up of 25 amino acid sequences, if an animal cell has a protein that has a similar sequence of amino acids, then it is fair to assume that they too will be susceptible to the cornavirus Spike protein and vulnerable to infection.

In recent months, some animals have been infected with the virus: dogs, cats and even tigers. “This new information allows us to focus our efforts and plan accordingly to keep animals and humans safe“says study co-author Klaus-Peter Koepfli, of the Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation.

To consult the whole list in question just go to this site.