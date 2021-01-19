Notion, the app that will increase your productivity and change your life

- Advertisement -

You have surely used productivity tools like Trello, Google Catendar, Google Keep, Google Drive, Evernote and countless other apps to keep your life in order. All these applications are fantastic, but many times you have to switch between them only because one has certain characteristics that the other does not have and this can make it anything but productive.

That is why we bring you one of the best productivity applications. This is the application was Notion, a digital productivity appl that provides easy-to-use features in task management, organization, and more.

On Capterra, a software comparison website, Notion is ranked in the top 20 in management software Task Manager, Document Management Software, Remote Work Software and Collaboration Software by 2020. This clean and functional platform has attracted more than one million users in two years.

Notion App

What features does Notion have?

From study trackers to personal diaries, Notion has a wide variety of templates. The application is highly customizable with your pages, task lists, Kanban boards and dashboards.

One of the most used characteristics is the things to do, which is a replacement for apps like Todoist. Notion provides an easy way to mark tasks off your list, just like you would in a planner. The digital version allows you to move around and rearrange items as needed

Notion used in SmartLife SmartLife

One of the best features is the ability to create new pages and each of those pages can have its own theme. Within the independent pages, for example, imagine that we are dedicated to journalism, we could have a long list full of possible launches, embedded links at the bottom with resources and a page with editorial contacts in a spreadsheet.

The drop lists and kanban boards they are also often used on Notion sheets. Users can also change statuses in various subtasks so they can keep track of things at a glance. Notion also allows users to embed links, create AirTable-like databases, add citations, lists, files, and images.

A clean user experience

Notion offers a U designX, using white space to provide a clean and fresh look. The emojis used on each page are aesthetically pleasing and useful for identifying categories of information. The great possibility of customization means that many have taken the opportunity to design their own designs and teach others how to do the same.

Free for all users

Notion uses a “freemium” model for their prices. While has a free plan which works perfectly for most users. It also offers a plan with unlimited pages and blocks business-oriented, eligible for $ 8 per member per month. Paid plans provide a more collaborative workspace with unlimited team members.