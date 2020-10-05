Notion, the fashionable ‘app’ that combines agenda, tasks, notes and even databases

It is very possible that in the last few days, or weeks, you have heard about Notion. An application that everyone raves about but that no one knows how to describe, despite the fact that it comes with the endorsement of companies that already use it, such as The Wall Street Journal, IBM, McDonalds, Nike, Pixar or Verizon. However, That fame that is being earned, why is it?

Notion has something that completely differentiates it from other applications and it is its versatility, since through it we can control all our work in a simple and fast way: from the contact list to the tasks that we have pending, a directory of employees or colleagues from the department in which we work and even those notes that we are writing down with the ideas that occur to us as well as the assignments that we have assigned.

Everything organized and in one place

Notion has desktop versions for Windows 10 and Mac, as well as the possibility of working online with the browser or through the smartphone, both iPhone and Android. In all of them, we can always have at hand what the application calls “work-spaces”, and that they are nothing other than the different areas in which we need some kind of centralized organization so as not to have everything scattered across several apps. Whether for the home or professional.

With Notion it is possible to have, within one of these work-spaces, a directory of employees for your company, as well as a Wiki where you will write what is the “vision, mission and values” of the organization, its rules, objectives for the year, the holidays requested by the workers, etc. Also, it is possible to create within each space places that only the employees of a department can access, where files, tasks, objectives, etc. will be shared.

Obviously for the company field this Notion has a special value, but also in the personal, where we can keep accounting thanks to a spreadsheet, or keep that collection of stamps up to date that we keep at home thanks to a database tool capable of storing each one of them with their photos, their own data, market value, etc.

Notion works, like Word or Excel, with templates, which we can import to save ourselves the trouble of developing them and that will allow us to have a fully operational project from the beginning that we are completing on the computer, but that we can control remotely with the mobile. At the moment, and for most of its services, it is a free app in the private sphere, although for companies, it will depend on the number of employees that we have that its cost is higher or lower.