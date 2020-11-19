November 10th One more thing For its last event this year, Apple chooses three important words 11/02/2020

Apple is hosting the last event of the year on November 10th. The focus should be on a new type of Mac. But there might still be a little surprise.

One more thing: after two events in September (iPad and Apple Watch) and in October (iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini) there will be another (and probably last) Apple event this year next Tuesday. The motto is self-confident: “One More Thing”. With these three words, the group traditionally introduces new products that are crucial to the company’s strategy, such as the original iPhone or the first Apple Watch.

This time, the focus should be on the Mac: At the WWDC developer conference in June of this year, Apple announced that the group would turn its back on the chip manufacturer Intel and use its own processors in the future. The company announced this under the name Apple Silicon. It is presumably a more powerful variant of the A14 chip found in the iPhone 12 and the fourth generation of the iPad Air. You can find out more about the development of the Apple processor here.

So far it is not known which models will be equipped with the new chips first. But there are many indications for Macbooks, i.e. mobile computers. At the same time as the Apple Silicon Macs, the company could also introduce new variants with classic Intel chips. In addition, Apple is likely to use the event to announce the final version of the Mac operating system macOS Big Sur.

Are the AirTags coming?

Apart from the computers, Apple could finally introduce the long-awaited AirTags as part of the event. These are smart labels that the user can attach to important objects – similar to the popular products from Tile. If you lose a product with an attached AirTag, you can determine your position using the Where-Is app. A market launch soon would be likely given the upcoming Christmas business.

In addition, rumors have been circulating for a long time about their own over-ear headphones from Apple, which could be on the shelves of retailers as Airpods Studio. With the headphones, the company would challenge the manufacturers of premium Bluetooth headphones with noise-canceling, the heavyweights include Bose and Sony. Because: like the AirPods Pro or Beats Solo Pro, the new over-ear headphones should be able to interact more seamlessly and better with the iPhone, Apple Watch and Macbook than the competition. However, there have recently been reports that the presentation of the headphones will be postponed to the coming year.

As with the previous events in June, September and October, the November event is a pre-recorded online event. The event will take place at 7 p.m. German time.