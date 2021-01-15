NovoChat, use Telegram and WhatsApp from the same application

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In our days the ways of communicating have diversified and go beyond phone calls. Right now we have all kinds of messaging mechanisms, from old SMS to WhatsApp and Telegram. Additionally, there are other platforms that are also occupied by many people. Therefore, we want to present you an alternative to concentrate them all in the same place.

Its name is NovoChat and it is an online service where you can manage your conversations on WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging services.

Concentrate WhatsApp, Telegram and all your messaging in the same place

If you have a device with low memory or capacity in general, it may be a bit difficult for you to have so many messaging applications. It may be redundant to occupy two or three of them, however, it always depends on the circles in which we move. Perhaps at work you occupy more WhatsApp, but with your group of friends you talk on Telegram.

In this sense, NovoChat offers a service in which we can do without all these applications to use just one. It is a service that we can use for free and that will save us the space of having two and three messaging apps.

The services compatible with NovoChat so far are: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Line. In addition, in its paid version, you can take advantage of the WhatsApp Business options.

Once you create your account and log in to NovoChat, the rest will be to start integrating your messaging accounts. In the service interface you will see that the communications are divided, so you will have a tab dedicated to WhatsApp, Telegram and the rest. Likewise, the notifications will be identified with the messaging app to which they belong.

NovoChat is an excellent solution to save space on our devices and manage our messaging more easily. If you are interested in this alternative for your conversations, do not hesitate to follow this link.

.