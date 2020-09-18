Latest newsTop Stories

Now Facebook will also provide timely and accurate information on climate change

By Brian Adam
Facebook is launching a center for accurate information on climate change this week (Photo: File)
San Francisco: In a few days, Facebook will launch a brand new “Climate Science Information Center” in its main app, which will allow Facebook users to get timely and accurate information on climate change.

According to Facebook, a large number of people connected to the platform during the Corona epidemic and received accurate information, but now we have a new crisis in the form of climate change. That is why an information center on the science of climate and climate change is being opened which will provide people with accurate information on this subject.

In addition, Facebook will provide guidance on dealing with the ravages of climate change so that, on the one hand, people can be provided with accurate information and on the other hand, related rumors and ideological conspiracies can be prevented.

Facebook shared some posts from the United States based on personal opinions against climate change, and Facebook allowed them to continue without confirming or denying their authenticity. Since then, serious circles have criticized Facebook a lot and perhaps a new climate information center is being set up in response.

Facebook said in a statement that it has partnered with more than 70 global organizations and that the information will be available in more than 60 languages.

Information verification experts will examine the realities of climate change. Otherwise, in case of any suspicious information, its sharing will be reduced and warning will be given on some information.

