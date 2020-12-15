Now Google Meet video conferences will feature subtitles in more than four languages

- Advertisement -

As is well known, Google Meet is Google’s video conferencing service. A platform for business use that until recently included English as the preferred language for the subtitles of the conversations.

Now, Google Meet has announced a new update and those conversations can be read in French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. With the firm intention that the meetings are more inclusive. An action that allows people with hearing problems, “users with different main languages ​​and in noisy environments to participate more fully in meetings”.

Also, Philip Nelson, project manager for Google Workspace said that this tool is ideal for students. “By expanding live captions to more languages, we can help more students feel empowered to participate and help more teachers share a space that is accessible and inclusive,” said the executive.

How to activate the new Google Meet feature?

To activate this function, you just have to start a video conference. Once online, click on the three points located at the bottom right of the interface. Among the options, you select subtitles, followed by the language of your preference.

This action is saved for future conversations. So in case you want to read the subtitles in another language, you will only have to apply the same previous processing.

Subtitles will be available for Latin America in early 2021

Subtitles are currently available for APAC (Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) countries. While the Latin American regions will be able to enjoy this new function in early 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of Google Meet has grown exponentially. A platform that has become very popular with students and entrepreneurs. Now with this new update even more. And you, what did you think of this new function?

.