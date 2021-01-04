“Now he can come back to life”: this is Toño Mauri after his double lung transplant

- Advertisement -

The health landscape of Toño Mauri appears to be much better in 2021 than it was in 2020, as it is recovering satisfactorily from double lung transplant to which he was subjected to face the ravages left by his contagion of COVID-19.

It was his son, Toño Mauri Jr., who told details of the former actor’s health to the program “Sale el Sol”.

“The doctor is super happy with how everything turned out, he’s already walking now, he’s going super well“Said the young man, who added that his father still has to undergo physical therapy” to regain his strength, but the lung is already super good, you can come back to life”.

Antonio Mauri Jr. stressed that his father has great strength and despite his complicated health situation, he never lost heart and was always smiling and even asked for prayers for the people around him.

According to the young man, although at first it seemed that his father was on a very good path in his recovery, when they took him to some specialists, they were told that his lungs had already great damage and that was why a double transplant was necessary, because “they did not see that they were going to recover ”.

Now, thanks to an anonymous donor, Toño Mauri fought the worst scenario and both he and his family are grateful to God.

“My dad, just like us, He is very grateful to God, to the doctors, especially to the donor; We don’t know who he is, but we are asking a lot for them, for his family. It is an opportunity to promote how important it is to donate, ”he explained.

It was in mid-December when the news of the double transplant that Mauri underwent was announced on the El Gordo y la Flaca program.

At that time there were no more details about it, but days later Mauri’s son offered information.

“Those who have helped us on this journey and to those of you who have been praying a lot for my dad, we want to thank you. And well, tell them that everything is going very well, that soon he will surely come out, and ask them to keep praying a lot for him, for all the doctors and nurses in the world who right now need our prayers more than ever, “he told the program Sale el Sol, from Imagen TV.

It was at the end of June when the health of Mauri, an actor and singer in the 80s in Mexico, as well as a close friend of Luis Miguel, caused alarm.

In an interview with the program Come the joy revealed that both he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My body ached, my head ached, I felt bad, I felt weak. LThe truth is that I thought it was a flu because my family and I have taken great care of ourselves, we have been in the house without going out, we have taken great care of ourselves, “he told the morning broadcast of TV Azteca.

Days after that interview it was learned that Mauri was in intensive care due to the ravages of the disease.

And although he managed to overcome that delicate state, he remained hospitalized from then until the end of December.

