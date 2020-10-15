Latest newsTop Stories

Now it is possible to see them by walking between proteins and cells

By Brian Adam
Super microscopy and virtual reality software make it possible to peek inside cells and proteins. Photo: Cambridge University
Cambridge: Scientists have now enlarged the cells so that by walking in them, cells and proteins can be seen from the inside.

The entire system is jointly developed by Cambridge University and a private company. The software is named VLum. The entire 3D image processing system has been developed by Leum VR Company. This fascinating system enlarges the cells and components seen under a microscope and takes them into virtual reality. Where one can find out the details inside different cells ranging from individual proteins. In this way, it will be possible to reveal the basic secrets of biology and pave the way for the treatment of diseases.

You can then take a detailed look at each individual cell by wearing a virtual university system or glasses. The most important of these systems is the ‘super resolution microscopy’ which won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014. Thanks to this, images can be taken on nanoparticles. Thanks to this, scientists can understand the molecular process. But they felt the need for detailed visualization.

This system displays all the cells in 3D (three dimensional) style and with just one click you get to the cells virtually. The technology combines super-resolution microscopy, data analysis and computing. Now suppose that this technology either makes humans smaller on a nanoscale scale or makes cells appear as large as humans.

The real-world view of virtual cells can open us up to a whole new world of biology. This will pave the way for further discoveries. Interestingly, Anushka Handa, a PhD student involved in the research, took security cells from her blood sample and looked at them under a microscope. He then entered his own security cell and watched.

