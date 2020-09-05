Now it is very easy to make tissue paper into a keyboard or keypad

New York: Now plain paper, cardboard and even tissue paper can be turned into a keyboard or keypad. This important work has been done by experts from the University of Purdue.

The interesting thing about this invention is that it does not require any extra battery to make and run the pad and it draws energy by itself. In this way the packaging of general goods can also be made interactive.

“This is the first time that a self-generating electrical device has been demonstrated,” said Ramses Martinez, an associate professor at the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Purdue. It is coated with a layer of fluorinated molecules that protects it from water, dust and grease, he said. This way we can put several layers of circuit on paper. As soon as a button is pressed, the pressure sensor starts generating electricity from this pressure.

The important thing is that it can be printed through traditional printing. In this way, smart packing and human-machine interface can be simplified.

With this technology, the packaging of food items will be able to automatically tell whether it is fresh or old, what are the ingredients in it? Or what is the date of use?

A video of his demonstration has been made in which a piece of paper can be turned into a music interface to watch him sing and control his voice.

But paper keyboards and keypads can also be used for countless other purposes.