Now it will be more difficult to steal a Tesla, do you know why?

Currently Tesla does not have two-step verification to access a car, this according to its embarrassed CEO Elon Musk is going to change very soon.

Tesla without a reliable security system

Nowadays, if someone tries to crack the username and password of the tesla account The owner of a vehicle could steal your car, this can happen even if you have security through the PIN inside the vehicle.

After obtaining the access data, anyone who downloads the Tesla app on their smartphone will be able to unlock the vehicle, cancel the PIN code and activate the remote car start function.

Remote access in cars should have an extreme security systemIt is not conceivable that a car with so much technology is not under the protection of a much more developed protection. It is striking among its users that the brand has not activated the two-step verification since the beginning. But this is the reality that Tesla owners currently live in.

And even YouTuber in the past showed how a Tesla could be stolen Faced with this security gap, activating a fake WiFi access point in a Supercharger.

The access point showed an error page, an access point to the official system of the brand posing as Tesla, where the owners of these electric cars were shown that, to access free WiFi, they had to enter the username and password from their Tesla account and thus fell into the “trap”.

Two-Step Verification for Tesla Coming Soon

In accordance with Elon musk on Twitter, its two-factor authentication system will be based on SMS, on a smartphone app. And it is that the employer cites both systems, without making it clear whether users will be able to choose the possibility they prefer or, on the contrary, one system will prevail over the other. However, the fact that I mention both, It suggests that finally both options will be offered.

Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two factor authentication via sms or authenticator app is going through final validation right now.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

The first option is not completely safe. It is becoming easier to circumvent the security of receiving codes through SMS. The second is appropriate, it can be activated urgently.

Tesla or Musk have not commented yet no specific date for release of two-step verification. At the same time, if you own a Tesla car, change your password once a month and make sure it is long and difficult to crack. As always, we recommend using a password manager to prevent data theft.