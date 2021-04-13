Now it’s Clubhouse’s turn: data from 1.3 million profiles, leaked online

- Advertisement -

The last seven days have been tumultuous when it comes to security issues and leaked personal data on the internet. The one that opened the fire was Facebook, with 533 million data on profiles leaked to the network, later Linkedin, with a similar amount (although the company has denied any security flaw) and, now, we are back to our old ways with the fashion social network. It is about Clubhouse, where a whole kind of data belonging to more than 1.3 million users has been published on the internet, in free access forums, in what could seem like a new security problem and that, at least according to their responsible, there is nothing of that. Although the explanation they have given is, if possible, even less reassuring if possible. Personal data, nicknames, photos … As you surely know, Clubhouse is not a social network where we write white on black at any time, we can only speak or listen, so the little text information that they can extract from us is that of the name, nicknames, profile picture and that’s it. And that is precisely what has begun to be made available in some free access forums where data from about 1.3 million users have appeared. That information that appeared from different profiles would have to do with your ID within the social network, your name, the URL of the photo, the username, the linked Twitter and Instagram accounts, the number of followers, the number of profiles that they follow that user, the date the Clubhouse account was created and, finally, the name of the person who invited them to join the social network. As you can see, it does not seem on paper that there are too many things, and almost all of them already in sight, although from the Clubhouse they have announced that not a single piece of data that has appeared has been obtained because of a security problem, but information public “that anyone can access through the application or our API.” This has been stated by the company, which seems to see normally that any data from its users can be extracted without problems, simply through those libraries that help connect the social network with other tools and third-party companies. If you are a Clubhouse user and you want to know if your data has been leaked, you can access this page and check it by entering some of the potential data that could have appeared online.