Now it’s easier to identify faces behind face masks

A published report by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) points out that face masks are no longer such a serious problem to identify people. All this, thanks to the improvements that have been taking place in facial recognition software.

The use of face masks or mouth covers is a practice that has become popular as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As is well known, the usefulness of these accessories lies in our own protection.

However, masks tend to cover almost 50 percent of our face. In some cases this situation does not allow us to identify people. Unless they are known and we can identify their eyes.

More than 150 algorithms to identify people’s faces behind a mask

Based on the information indicated, researchers have been given the task of developing algorithms that help with this purpose, identify people beyond the masks. It seems that they are succeeding, since they have tested more than 150 algorithms, of which some show a lower error rate.

NIST indicates that some “pre-pandemic algorithms are still the most accurate in masked photos.” However, the new contributions, software developed in a pandemic, are very useful, since they demonstrate a significantly higher precision. Special feature that sets them among the most accurate of the test.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology uses data sent by facial recognition providers, information that is provided voluntarily, to experiment with the algorithms.

Until now the tests have been done on photographs, for which they have not been able to “carry out an exhaustive simulation of the infinite variations in color, design, shape, texture, bands and ways in which masks can be used.”

Similarly, the study indicates that the precision of the algorithms is influenced by the space that the masks occupy on our faces. Something logical, since the greater the coverage of the face, the fewer physical features are visible. Do you agree?

.