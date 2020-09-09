Latest newsTop Stories

Now let’s play a new game boy, make electricity

By Brian Adam
An American expert has developed a game that generates electricity by pressing solar cells and buttons. Photo: CNN
Illinois: We are all familiar with the Gameboy, but now American experts have removed its battery and added solar power or charging at the push of a button. In this way, the game boy continues to generate electricity even while playing the game.

Announcing their findings, scientists at Northwestern University in Illinois said: “This has paved the way for computing without batteries. This will get rid of manual games by repeatedly shutting down and charging during the game. ‘

The new gaming platform has been dubbed ‘Engage’, which is similar to Nintendo’s Gameboy but has no official affiliation with the company. It has solar cells mounted on it and converts the power of pressing a button into electricity. Older retro games can also be played with cartridges.

It changes power consumption frequently and some changes have been made to the hardware and software to protect it from shocks. Another interesting aspect is the memory in which the game can be started from the same place the next day without saving, even if the game is closed while Mario is jumping in the air.

But the number of button presses can vary from game to game. If the information is clear and there is a good light, then pressing the game buttons less will work, and every ten seconds there may be a second shock or pause. Currently, only games like chess and tethers can be played in this context, but the action game requires a battery.

Just think of the widespread use of batteries around the world and how they pollute the environment.

Although manual games will still require a battery for the time being, experience has shown that after just a few years, the battery will be in short supply.

