Now that the vaccine is approaching, more and more provaccines do not trust to put it on (Clear X # 117)

A third of Spaniards are reluctant to get vaccinated, according to a survey that EL PAÍS has published this weekend. The situation is a little more complicated, but it is in line with the conclusions of the CIS barometer, which a few weeks ago had placed that figure at around 40.3%. This, in the same week that vaccines begin to announce tangible results, can be seen as a jug of cold water.

It’s more, if we go to one what in almost every country in the world the number of people willing to be vaccinated has been progressively decreasing As the weeks go by It is frustrating that, as the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel grows larger, new problems emerge bent on driving us away from it.

To analyze what is really happening with this biotech race and what problems this new “pro-vaccine skepticism” brings us we have Andrés P. Mohorte (@mohorte), Magnet coordinator and Javier Jiménez (@dronte), science writer at Xataka. As always, at the controls, is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo) editor at Genbeta and producer of this and other in-house podcasts such as Loop Infinito.

Listen and subscribe to ‘Clear the X’

You can listen to this week’s episode below. If you prefer, you can subscribe directly on any of the platforms we are on, so you won’t have to worry every time a new installment comes out.

Apple Podcasts.

Spotify.

iVoox.

Pocket Casts.

Overcast.

Google Podcasts.

What do we think Really about the vaccine?

If we look at the detail of the El País survey we see that “36.9% would choose to wait a while before doing so, 20.6% would only click if strictly necessary and 13.1% do not even consider do what”. Only “24.1% would be vaccinated as soon as possible”. There are differences, yes, by age. The elderly are more open to vaccination (29.9%) than the young (18%).

As I was saying, this fits in quite well with what the polls have been saying for the past few months. For example, the differences between the conclusions of the CIS and those of this study could easily be explained by the methodology used and the wording of the question. But even so, they fall within the general dynamics that surveys such as Ipsos captured. According to this work, the world population favorable to vaccination has gone from 77% in August to 73% in October.

This is seen very clearly in China (where it has gone from 97% to 85%), but also in countries such as Spain (from 72% to 64%), Japan (from 75% to 69%), United Kingdom (from 85%) % to 79%) or the United States (67% to 64%). The but part, without a doubt, is taken by France, which was already in the last position in August (59%) and has continued to decline until October (54%). It is true that in countries such as Germany, South Africa and Mexico the reverse phenomenon has occurred (and it would be interesting to examine why in detail), but the downward trend seems pretty clear.

However, beyond the movements and trends, which seem to confirm something that the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology maintained months ago that societies are divided into three large blocks of similar demographic weight: a third open to be vaccinated, another with wide doubts and a third with a wide rejection. It is logical that in today’s give and take, that floating third goes from one side of the scale to the other.

Why do we think this?

That may be the heart of the problem: What is making the population, after all these months of waiting, become more averse to the coronavirus vaccine? Is it possible to maintain, at the same time, that this is a technical feat in speed and that safety has not been compromised at any time?

To what extent can we trust the same experts and authorities who have been wrong so many times? And what is perhaps more important, To what extent was wave of pro-vaccine skepticism a real problem? All these questions and a few more are at the heart of this week’s Clear the X.

Every week a new chapter

And remember: every Thursday you have a new chapter of our podcast Clear the X, in which we thoroughly analyze the great technological topic of each week.

Thanks for joining us!