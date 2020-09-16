Latest newsTop Stories

Now with Oximeter, Apple Watch Series Six

By Brian Adam
Now With Oximeter, Apple Watch Series Six

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a powerful oximeter. Photo: Tech Crunch

San Francisco: Apple Corps, the maker of the iPhone and other products, has unveiled the Apple Watch Series Six at its virtual launch. This time the watch has added modern features with an emphasis on health and physical well-being, including a sensitive oximeter.

Analysts have called it an important invention in the wake of the Corona epidemic, as there has been a severe shortage of masks, sanitizers as well as oxygen meters in the bloodstream around the world. The event was viewed online by more than a million people worldwide.

According to Apple, there are sensitive sensors installed under the watch that show the correct amount of oxygen in just 15 seconds by looking at the color of the blood, and this is a significant increase in the properties of the Apple Watch. It is also the first Apple Watch to be offered in blue aluminum. However, you can choose your favorite watch from seven different styles and colors.

Memoji has been added to the display level which is a customized avatar that you can change according to your personality. Apple also said it has conducted lengthy health and disease studies in collaboration with doctors and other experts. From their information, new features have been added to the Apple Watch, especially health and fitness.

It is fitted with the iPhone 11 processor, which has increased its performance by 26% compared to the Five Series. On the other hand, it has an A13 chip. Some users of the Apple Watch Five complained about the dark screen, while the new model has increased the light to two and a half times. Thanks to this, the watch can be seen and understood even in the hot sun.

According to experts, the price of the new Apple Watch starts from 399.

