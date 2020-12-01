Now yes: how to apply a different background to each WhatsApp chat

WhatsApp has kept its customization options quite parked for too long, practically inherited from that first design a decade ago that barely let anything touch. And is that no matter how hard we tried, it was only possible to have a single wallpaper for all the chats in the application. Whether they were individual or group.

And the truth is that the process until the arrival of this change has been tortuous, with many months in beta to introduce something that would have to be installed for a few years. But things are as they are, and it was not until 2020 that WhatsApp has allowed us to separate the aspect of each conversation, something that will help us to identify them without having to look at the name of the contact or the group.

Let’s change the background

That is the main contribution of an update that takes a few hours between us and that adds a wallpaper selection function within each chat of the app. So to change it, we will have to press at the top of the contact name, or the group, and go down to the “Wallpaper and sound” function. Then it will ask us to choose between several types of predefined backgrounds such as light, dark and solid colors.

WhatsApp, new custom wallpapers.

It is in this last section where there have been more changes, apart from the images that have been added by default from the app, because in addition to offering us a good number of colors to choose from, then we will have within each one the possibility of enriching it with what they call from WhatsApp as “doodle”. That is to say, that web of icons that are so characteristic of this application owned by Facebook practically since its inception.

Just with that control that we point out on the screen that you have above, to the right, We already gain in variety in such a way that with a simple change the whole aspect of the chat is transformed. Thus, when we have chosen how the background of the chat that we are changing will look like, it will be easier to identify where we are simply by the tone (or image) that permeates each conversation. This update, as we have told you, is now available in both the iOS and Android versions, so you only have to go to your respective store to download that latest release from Facebook. Remember, to see the changes, completely exit the application so that when you reopen it you will do so with all these new features installed.