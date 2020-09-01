Now yes, some iPhone 12 will arrive with the LiDAR sensor of the iPad Pro

A few weeks after the official presentation of the future iPhone 12, and its subsequent release, there are still some unknowns to clear. One of them had to do with the famous LiDAR sensor of the iPad Pro, which have been in and out of the hardware specs of upcoming smartphones throughout the last few months.

If you remember, at first it was taken for granted that they would reach the iPhone 12 in a generalized way. Later it was speculated that it would only do it in some models, and later, it would disappear even from the renders and concept designs that had been leaking. Now the thing turns again in the direction of “yes”, because we will have the presence of this sensor deep in a few models of the new range.

This is how the Digitimes medium has told it, which suggests that the same sensor that Apple has brought to its 2020 iPad Pro will be present in the company’s phones, to facilitate the augmented reality and photographic functions of these terminals. Let us remember that this technology has been used a lot in industries such as the automotive industry, and that in recent times it has made the leap to all kinds of activities, apps and tasks.

What models will have LiDAR?

Without being totally conclusive, from the source of the information they predict that only the Pro models of the iPhone 12 will have access to this technology, leaving the cheapest without it. That means that, in addition to the arrival of 5G connectivity to the Cupertino smartphones, the presence of this LiDAR sensor will give the device a much more professional look, more focused on industrial and graphic design tasks, etc.

IPad Pro LiDAR sensor.

This Apple policy of adapting its products to the price range to which they belong, adding and removing functions based on the money paid by their customers for them is not new. And since it is a function that they consider premium, and that right now it is only present in their professional tablets, it can be deduced that they will follow a similar criterion when allowing users to carry it in the palm of their hand a technology that has only just shown a small portion of its enormous potential. Capabilities that go beyond offering us more precise portraits or more spectacular graphic effects and photographic filters, based on that augmented reality that will soon flood everything.

