Now, you already have the renewed Google Photos video editor available on Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Almost a couple of months ago, we learned about Google’s plans to substantially improve the Google Photos video editor, which, in fact, had very basic functions. But, curiously, those of Mountain View first launched these changes in iOS, which left Android users a bit perplexed, thinking what is said colloquially that “at the blacksmith’s house, a wooden knife.” So since February, the owners of an Android mobile were waiting for Google to press the update button to have in their hands a much more powerful editor that makes it easier for us to create all kinds of small pieces from a video that we have recorded , to which it will be possible to apply effects, filters and a whole series of extra modifications quickly and easily. Editor to correct bugs and apply improvements Obviously Google has not wanted to get into swampy terrain and when we talk about a video editor, we are not referring to the possibility of assembling pieces in a non-linear way with several different sources, but to a corner of the application with which it is possible to camouflage mistakes that we have made during the recording, or to give it a different appearance from the original. With these new tools it is possible to crop, reframe cropping the image, apply stabilization effects (if we see that the frames move like a demon), modify the perspective, etc. In addition, at the top, we will have in our hand a whole catalog of tones, effects, filters and appearances that could turn your impressive 4K video at 60 fps today into an antique worthy of having been captured in the 1940s. Last century. It is about 30 new editing controls that, of course, include the traditional ones for managing color, saturation, hues, brightness, contrast, etc. Without forgetting other more precise ones in case we want to personalize the final result a little more. To verify that you have the latest version of Google Photos installed on your mobile, go to the store to verify that it is release v5.36.0.365895365 and that you already have it installed. In our case, we have verified it and it appears to us as updated directly, without forcing the process within the Play Store. Remember that in the month of June, Google Photos will close the tap to unlimited and free storage and it will be mandatory to have an extra gig plan in our account, through a subscription of 1.99, 2.99 or 9.99 euros that guarantee us an extra 100 or 200GB and 2TB, respectively. >