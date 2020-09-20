Tech News Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face By Brian Adam 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Now You Can Unblock Facebook Messenger With Your Face Must Read Tech News Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face Brian Adam - 0 A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security. 1. In Facebook Messenger,... Read more Google Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one? Brian Adam - 0 Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when... Read more Facebook Facebook also joins fashion and will remove “likes” from all its pages Brian Adam - 0 We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by... Read more Android Google wants to raise the hardware requirements to use Android, why? Brian Adam - 0 Android has shown for years that it is a terribly versatile operating system, capable of adapting to the most diverse hardware combinations: From the... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security. 1. In Facebook Messenger, tap your profile icon in the top left corner. 2. Once there, you must search the menu for the option “Privacy” and select it. 3. Among all the privacy options you can modify you will find one that says “Application Blocking”, which you must press. Messenger Face Id 4. Now, depending on the phone you have, various blocking options such as facial or fingerprint will appear. To activate them you just have to turn on the switch next to it. 5. A last message will appear to confirm that you want to activate the app lock. Press “Allow” for everything to work properly. 6. Finally configure the type of blocking for Messenger, here you can choose to block when you exit the app or every 1, 15 or up to 60 minutes, and that’s it. Tagsfacefacebookmessenger Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Google Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one? Brian Adam - 0 Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when... Read more Facebook Facebook also joins fashion and will remove “likes” from all its pages Brian Adam - 0 We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by... Read more Android Google wants to raise the hardware requirements to use Android, why? Brian Adam - 0 Android has shown for years that it is a terribly versatile operating system, capable of adapting to the most diverse hardware combinations: From the... Read more How to hide Instagram conversations? Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list) So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker The best free themes for MIUI 12 NOW TV arrives on Sony Bravia TVs: here are the supported... How to get Google Discover news on Xiaomi mobiles with MIUI