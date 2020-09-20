Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face

A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security.

1. In Facebook Messenger, tap your profile icon in the top left corner.

2. Once there, you must search the menu for the option “Privacy” and select it.

3. Among all the privacy options you can modify you will find one that says “Application Blocking”, which you must press.

4. Now, depending on the phone you have, various blocking options such as facial or fingerprint will appear. To activate them you just have to turn on the switch next to it.

5. A last message will appear to confirm that you want to activate the app lock. Press “Allow” for everything to work properly.

6. Finally configure the type of blocking for Messenger, here you can choose to block when you exit the app or every 1, 15 or up to 60 minutes, and that’s it.