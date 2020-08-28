Now you can use a GoPro Hero 8 as a webcam in Windows

He telecommuting It has been very present in our lives these months, during the time that the confinement has lasted. But not only work, also doing video calls with family, remote celebrations … etc. Webcam devices have been very present on these dates and it is certain that, on more than one occasion, it seemed to us that we were seeing our relatives or colleagues pixelated or grainy. It can be solved if you have one GoPro Hero 8.

On many occasions the quality of the built-in camera (webcam) on our computers They do not look so well. They are very low quality and they lack a lot sharpness. That, mixed with a bad internet connection can make the family reunion or that work meeting become an ordeal.

GoPro offers you an alternative

GoPro will now allow people on computers with Windows use your Hero 8 action camera as a webcam – although the experience is only in beta for now. Windows support follows the introduction of webcam functionality for users of MacOS in July.

While a GoPro may not make you look as good as using a DSLR or Mirrorless camera as a webcam, you likely have better image quality than the webcam built into your laptop. GoPro says that several popular video conferencing services are already supported with Windows beta software, including Zoom, WebEx, Slack, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Discord.

If you want to set up the Hero 8 as a webcam, GoPro has a guide available on your website, and covers both Windows and Mac. The MacOS version of the webcam program was in beta when it launched in July, but GoPro has officially removed the beta tag as of today. If you really need a better webcam during this time of COVID-19, you can also try connecting your iPhone or Android or one of the many mirrorless cameras that have added webcam modes.

Also available for the Hero 7 Black and Max

GoPro is also adding live streaming functionality to its Hero 8 cameras, Hero 7 Black and Max, although to be able to use them you will have to subscribe to the company’s GoPro Plus service, which costs $ 4.99 per month. GoPro has a guide on how to live stream from your device here.

