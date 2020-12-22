Now you can watch Apple TV + content through Google Chromecast

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many users have been demanding the need for power for some time watch Apple TV + content through Google TV. Well, all of them are in luck because the company has announced that they will be able to start doing it very soon.

A new announcement on the official Google blog confirms this, the Apple TV app will be available very soon through the Google dongle. Of course, it seems that in order to enjoy it, we will have to have the latest version of the device, the model with Google TV. And is that the company itself only mentions this version of the device, so we do not know for sure if this step will also be taken with other Android TV devices.

The truth is that everything would fit much better if this were possible on any Android TV device, but for now the agreement between Google and Apple forces that, at first, this is only a reality through the Chromecast with Google TV.

Could be available in just a few weeks

Google

If you are one of those who was anxious for this to happen one day, the truth is that everything indicates that this will be possible early this next year 2021, which we have just around the corner. Therefore, it seems that in a few weeks we could see how the Apple TV application would be available for the Chromecast with Google TV.

This means that all Apple content will be accessible from the Google device. In addition, everything indicates that it would also be integrated into Google TV recommendation services to offer a complete user experience. Users will also be able to access their iTunes library and all their channels where they are subscribed, etc.

Of course, how could it be otherwise, to be able to access the content it will be necessary to be subscribed to the Apple TV + payment service, which on the other hand has a cost of 4.99 euros per month. Therefore, very soon it will be possible to enjoy all the contents of Apple TV from the Chromecast with Google TV as we do from other platforms such as Netflix itself. Undoubtedly, this is great news and why not, a little step for that compatibility between Apple and Google services that many hope will arrive one day.