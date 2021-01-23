nPerf Awards 2020: Fastweb is the queen of the fixed network

- Advertisement -

Just a month after the inauguration of its 5G mobile coverage, Fastweb can celebrate another important milestone, namely that of being the best fixed network operator in Italy in 2020.

The award comes from the French company nPerf, specialized in analyzing both fixed and mobile network performance. Through the speed test on the mobile app, available for Android and iOS, and on the official page of the service, users can analyze the performance of their home network and share the result with the company which, exploiting the data collected in this way and those granted by other partner platforms, elaborates very reliable estimates of what is the arithmetic average of network performance throughout the territory.

According to the summary table published on the nPerf portal, in which there is no discrimination on the type of technologies used for the distribution of the service, Fastweb achieves the record with a national average of 78.72 Mb / s in download, 32.56 Mb / s in upload, an average latency of 36 milliseconds and an overall score of 118,982 points. In second place Wind Tre with its Top Quality Network and Vodafone and Telecom Italia close.

The situation changes drastically if, by studying the nPerf ratio in depth, only the FTTH network is taken into consideration, in which the national record belongs to Telecom Italia with an exceptional 317.03 Mb / s average download speed. As for latency and average upload speed, Fastweb always wins.

It is evident, especially by taking a look at the rankings of the other countries of the European Union, that there is a lot of work to be done. In France, for example, the average download speed of the four main national fixed network operators is 128.8 Mb / s. A gap that we have worked hard to fill in the last year, above all thanks to mass computerization caused by the pandemic.

Waiting to know the results of the nPerf mobile network, according to Altroconsumo the best mobile operator in Italy in 2020 was Vodafone.