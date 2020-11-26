Nphet Against The Reopening Of Restaurants And Pubs

NPHET is reportedly strongly opposed to some of what is planned for the reopening of the country next month

The National Public Health Emergency Team is opposed to the Government’s plan to allow the reopening of restaurants and pubs where food is available.

NPHET has reportedly informed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that they are strongly opposed to some of the proposed reopening of the country.

The Government intends to allow restaurants and pubs with kitchens to open as part of the second phase of their decommissioning plan, which is due to be announced tomorrow.

It is reported that NPHET is in favor of a much more conservative approach than the Government is proposing in terms of releasing the lockout.

NPHET held a meeting yesterday to decide what advice they will give the Government and staff members will meet in the afternoon with the Government’s Covid-19 subcommittee to share their views.

NPHET ‘s position could create difficulties for a Government that has already given many hints that restrictions will begin to ease next week and will gradually become softer.

Tomorrow, government ministers will make the final decision on the deregulation plan in the wake of further evidence in the evening that the disease is still declining.

Their approach will be to phase out the intensive lock, starting next week with the reopening of the shops, fitness centers and hairdressers.

It is intended that the 5km travel ban will then be lifted but people will have to stay in their own counties.

The government ‘s decentralization plan is expected to be in three stages.

Under the second phase of the plan, it would be intended to allow the reopening of restaurants and pubs where food is available.

It is then planned to further relax the restrictions for a fortnight of Christmas time to allow people to travel from home to visit other people’s homes.