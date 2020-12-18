Tech News

NSA warns of cybercriminals using fake credentials in the cloud

By Brian Adam
0
0
Codigo.jpg
Codigo.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

NSA warns of cybercriminals using fake credentials in the cloud

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay The United States National Security Agency (NSA) warns about cybercriminals that use fake credentials to access the cloud. The agency...
Read more
Tech News

See the most creative messages to send for Christmas on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Different parties, but without forgetting the fun. WhatsApp is one of the apps that most downloaded and used during the dinner of Christmas....
Read more
Apps

The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

Brian Adam - 0
A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection....
Read more
Instagram

This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

Brian Adam - 0
Don't let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Via Pixabay
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) warns about cybercriminals that use fake credentials to access the cloud. The agency has produced a document that teaches Microsoft Azure administrators to detect and protect themselves from these kinds of attacks.

This initiative is due to the fact that cyber attacks have been registered in different organizations. Notable among which are the supply chain of SolarWinds, the Department of the Treasury, Commerce and Energy. As well as Homeland Security, National Institutes of Health, and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

What is this cloud credential spoofing all about?

The NSA indicates that cybercrime uses two tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) to forge credentials and access the cloud.

The first of these is “Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) token spoofing” at logins. This practice compromises the cloud infrastructure, stealing data such as usernames and passwords, to falsify them and access it at any time.

In the second TTP, the hackers go there. Cybercriminals use administrative profiles to assign “credentials to identities” so that they can access other resources in the cloud. In this, the target “usually” is the email service. In this regard, the NSA expresses:

“It is essential that when running products that perform authentication, the server and all the services that depend on it are properly configured for secure operation and integration. Otherwise, the SAML tokens could be forged, granting access to numerous resources ”.

Recommendations made by the NSA to detect suspicious tokens

The National Security Agency recommends checking the authentication and authorization settings in Active Directory. This with the intention of validating that the tokens with attributes are in line with the policies of the organization.

Another recommendation is to eliminate unnecessary applications, multi-factor authentication. In addition to disabling legacy authentication.

The NSA is aware of the importance of the cloud in our lives. Many of our personal and business activities (services and tools) depend on it. This agency urges users to carry out periodic reviews and check those suspicious tokens that do not correspond with the regulations of the company.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

See the most creative messages to send for Christmas on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Different parties, but without forgetting the fun. WhatsApp is one of the apps that most downloaded and used during the dinner of Christmas....
Read more
Apps

The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

Brian Adam - 0
A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection....
Read more
Instagram

This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

Brian Adam - 0
Don't let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©