NTU Singapore devises an AI capable of detecting gas pipeline leaks

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a AI capable of detecting Instantly gas leaks and water leaks, in gas pipelines and pipes, respectively. This technology was patented by the research team and is now marketed by the startup Vigti.

Detecting a gas leak or water leak in a pipe network is easy. Just include traditional sensors in the systems and these will take care of notifying when there is a failure. However, when it comes to tiny leaks, the problem increases, since they are very difficult to detect.

NTU AI detects leaks in real time

This is precisely where this new and innovative NTU project powered by artificial intelligence comes in. The algorithm detects leaks in real time. Special feature that will serve to alleviate the burden of workers, who have to carry out periodic inspections to check the pipes and in this case discover these tiny cracks. In this regard, Vitgi’s AI advisor expressed:

“We have designed novel artificial intelligence algorithms, trained on a large amount of field data, to identify anomalies such as leaks, explosions and water ingress, which can help energy companies better manage their pipeline networks.”

He also added that the technology promoted by Vitgi can help “solve a global problem.” This is because it reduces the emission of gases and leaks that negatively impact our environment.

“The cumulative loss from all small leaks for major companies around the world is estimated at 1.5 to 3 percent of total gas consumption,” adds TechXplore. This means that little leakage can become a bigger problem in the long run.

To illustrate a bit, in 2019 “the total consumption of natural gas worldwide was 3,900 billion cubic meters, so a loss of 1% meant about 39 billion cubic meters worldwide.” Do you see the magnitude of the damage? Although it seems little, as it accumulates it causes more damage.

How does NTU’s developed leak detection AI work?

To test the effectiveness of the algorithm, the scientists conducted tests on the Singapore pipeline network. This with the purpose of “understanding the phenomena of water ingress and leaks in the city’s natural gas distribution networks.”

The researchers decided to work based on the information provided by the common and current sensors they use in the pipes. Among them pressure, flow, temperature and vibration.

Devices that made it possible to analyze “resulting signals associated with anomalies in the network pipes.” These results established signatures. These are nothing more than single data that they would then combine with AI to analyze information coming from the sensor.

This experiment involved a total of 13 tests involving different failures. Anomalies detected without any problem. Even the AI ​​indicates which is the closest sensor to the leak and how long the pipeline or gas pipeline has been failing.

This artificial intelligence is a novel algorithm that not only involves profits for the Vigti startup but for the world community. This because it helps to minimize the emission of harmful gases into our atmosphere.

