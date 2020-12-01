Nunn’s march to Lloyds hints at HSBC’s strategy

Charlie Nunn would rather have his own store than oversee a department store floor. It’s one way of looking at the HSBC executive’s decision to join Lloyds as CEO. It’s encouraging for the entity, but it also speaks to the relative appeal of the job it leaves behind.

Lloyds has hired a boss whose CV matches their strategic priorities. You have to increase commission-based turnover to mitigate the impact of low rates. It also needs a technological change to keep pace with more agile app-based banks like Revolut, Starling Bank and Monzo. Nunn’s tenure as head of digital and wealth management at HSBC helps in both ways.

But it is an unrevolutionary choice. He’s another white man running a British bank: Lloyds’ former head of retailer Alison Brittain, who runs the Whitbread hotel, would have been a more progressive option. Additionally, Nunn’s contract at HSBC includes a six-month notice period. It may make it more flexible, but Lloyds has had to put its chief financial officer in reserve in case António Horta-Osório leaves before the new CEO arrives.

It can be said that the decision speaks as much about your current employer as the new one. It was only this year that Nunn, a former consultant, assumed responsibility for an expanded global division encompassing wealth management, life insurance, retail and private banking in Hong Kong, Mexico, Britain, the US and elsewhere, which generated $ 2.3 billion. Euros of profit before tax in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 484 million in Lloyds: he prefers to run a smaller, more focused business than to spend the next few years lobbying heads of country to find cost savings.

Can’t blame him. The giant has businesses without obvious synergies, such as Asian private banking and British mortgages, and CEO Noel Quinn is trying to cut its cost base. One option is to get out of peripheral businesses like the US retailer, as it is valuing, according to the FT. Nunn’s departure may give a clue to HSBC’s strategic direction.

