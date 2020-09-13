Tech News

NVIDIA, agreement for the purchase of ARM found: announcement tomorrow?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to the Financial Times, NVIDIA would have concluded negotiations for the purchase of ARM, and the official announcement could arrive as early as tomorrow. The operation is expected to be worth around 40 billion dollars.

It is a an amount of $ 8 billion higher than that paid in 2016 by Softbank to take over the semiconductor manufacturer whose architecture underpins many of the smartphones currently on the market.

Born from the joint venture stipulated between Acom Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology, ARM was also partly controlled by the Cupertino giant, which sold it in 1998 to cope with the difficult financial situation it was in.

The ARM chip was the basis of Apple’s first iPhone, but Apple subsequently bought the licenses for the customization of the architecture. ARM, as we said above, is a central company in the smartphone market and its customers also include Qualcomm, Mediatek, Samsung and until recently Huawei.

Some time ago there was talk of the possible purchase of ARM by NVIDIA by the end of August, but evidently times have expanded and the final agreement has been found recently. The purchase of ARM also TSMC and Foxconn had shown interest, but NVIDIA started early by burning the competition.

