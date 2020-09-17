Nvidia Arm Agreement, British Trade Union Opposes The Acquisition

NVIDIA’s $ 40 billion acquisition of British company ARM remains arguably one of the most important, interesting and expensive deals in the history of the tech world. Despite this, the British union Unite the Union would have said “Completely against” this negotiation because “not in the interest of the United Kingdom”.

According to what reported by ITPro, Unite (another name by which the union is known) would even have required members of the British Parliament to check the deal for check whether it falls within the country’s plans or not. Unite’s biggest concern comes after Secretary Ed Milliband asked the government to ensure that the takeover would not result in moving ARM’s headquarters out of the UK, as the semiconductor giant is one of the most valuable companies. of the country and beyond.

Union member Matt Whaley would also add: “It would be folly to put this at risk by allowing ARM to be frustrated by a multinational that would only benefit from its dismantling. Unite members are concerned about the NVIDIA-ARM deal: if ministers really want the UK to be a leader in science and technology, they should protect tech companies from being hollowed out by malicious takeovers. “

But the British, at least for now, will be able to sleep peacefully as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang himself has told multiple media outlets that the company will keep its headquarters in Cambridge and will continue to maintain its neutral open source model with established customers such as Apple. ARM’s goal will be to help NVIDIA develop hardware for servers, datacenters and platforms for businesses; or again, the idea would be that of accelerate progress in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics.

In any case, UK MP Daniel Zeichner will be attending a videoconference with Unite this week, where he will have the chance to discuss with the union to understand exactly what is bothering them and possibly, in the future, request a more in-depth analysis of the agreement. .