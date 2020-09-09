NVIDIA Broadcast, when AI makes life easier for streamers and gamers

The launch of the new Ampere video cards was positively received by the public, above all due to the prices of the GPUs, considered interesting by many users, as well as for the technical specifications, which promise much higher performance than the previous generation.

However, the news are not only on the hardware front but also on the software one. Indeed, the Santa Clara company has unveiled the NVIDIA Broadcast application which, as the name suggests, aims to make life easier for streamers, i.e. those who direct on platforms like Twitch.

At first glance it might seem like a common program to manage webcam and microphone, but in reality there is an important added value: artificial intelligence. “Turn any room into a Home Studio“writes NVIDIA. Is this just a claim?

From home to Home Studio

Why is the human being developing artificial intelligences? The answer is to be found in the potential that the latter possess in simplifying people’s lives. These are small “revolutions” that save time and money in different aspects of our lives. This is where NVIDIA is aiming with the Broadcast application, a software capable of improving streaming at the same time, without any kind of complicated procedure, and to save streamers money, since all they need is an RTX 30xx series GPU, which probably a person who dedicates body and soul to this industry already owns for work.

The Santa Clara society has understood a crucial aspect: the importance of the work of streamers, people able to engage their viewers through emotions, inclusiveness, entertainment and information. Aspects that contribute to the creation of a community that shares a passion that revolves around the entire video game industry, from individual titles, which can become a success if deemed valid by streamers and users, to NVIDIA GPUs, which power virtual experiences made by players.

A video card seen as a tool designed not only to play, but also to share and arouse emotions. The shows are no longer performed by a television studio, but made from one’s home, by gamers for gamers. In short, NVIDIA is not exaggerating when it comes to “Home Studio”, since actually the homes of streamers, of potential ordinary people, are transformed into studio-like environments, between special effects offered by technologies such as NVIDIA RTX Broadcast Engine and real schedules, which actually aim to replace classic media, in an era where hypermediality is a reality.

At the center of all this there is the aforementioned NVIDIA Broadcast, an application that allows with a few clicks and an advanced artificial intelligence algorithm to remove background noise, allowing the streamer not to have to buy external equipment and allowing users to view for better transmission in terms of audio.

This is possible thanks to RTX 30xx video cards (who said Tensor Core?) And artificial intelligence. No expensive devices needed: the classic webcam and the usual microphone are enough, an Ampere GPU and that’s it. The Noise removal effect is easily applied and you can also choose how much influence it will have on the final output, so that everyone finds their ideal configuration, based on the environment in which they are located.

Does the courier ring the intercom to deliver a package to the streamer? Users will not hear anything and everything will continue without external noises, perhaps with a new video game to be experienced, virtually, all together.

Then there are some people who don’t have much space in their Home Studio. NVIDIA has also thought of these, giving them the possibility, again through the Broadcast application, to apply a virtual background without even having to have a green screen, that green cloth that is usually placed behind the streamer to show any multimedia stream. Those who usually do a lot of broadcasts on Twitch will also appreciate the so-called Automatic Frame: the artificial intelligence enlarges and arranges the view following the movements of the head, in order to keep the streamer always at the center of the action and to guarantee users a vision. smoother.

We know: not everyone is a streamer. No problem, as these features go beyond broadcasting. In fact, they can be used on platforms such as Discord and Zoom, allowing you to use your GeForce RTX 30xx GPU even in different areas. In short, NVIDIA Broadcast is a universal plugin, just as inclusive as streamer broadcasts.

The goal of the application is to make streaming more professional and, with improved webcam and microphone, the home of the streamers is really turning more and more into a Home Studio. For more details on the project, you can refer to the official NVIDIA website.