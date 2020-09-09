NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000: Raytracing 4K 60FPS will be the norm for beastly and (somewhat) more affordable graphics

Two years ago, without pandemics and in an in-person GamesCom, NVIDIA presented its Turing architecture and its RTX 2000 family graphics with great fanfare. The era of raytracing and gaming more ambitious (and expensive) than ever began, and during all this time that family has shown -with its evolution with the SUPER models- that this firm continues (for now) setting the pace in this segment.

At NVIDIA they have not rested on their laurels, and today they finally present the long-awaited evolution of the Turing architecture. Is called Ampere, and comes with notable improvements in all sections. To prove it we have with us the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, absolutely beastly graphics that more or less double the returns of their predecessors with lower prices than those of their predecessors.

Three cards that want to conquer 4K gaming at 60 FPS (even with raytracing)

NVIDIA has launched the RTX 3000 family with three dedicated graphics that allow meeting the needs of three distinct segments of users.

GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Lithography 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm CUDA cores 2,944 4,352 5,248 Clock frequency Nd 1,710 MHz 1,695 MHz Graphic memory 8 GB DDR6X 10 GB DDR6X 24 GB DDR6X Memory bus 256 bit 320 bit 384 bit Bandwidth 16 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps TDP 220 W 320 W 350 W Price $ 499 699 dollars $ 1,499

One of them is without a doubt an exclusive graphic aimed at a very specific market niche, but the other two are closer than their predecessors to the general public.

We have first the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, which have a performance that according to NVIDIA is equivalent to that of a 2080 Ti – whose price in stores right now exceeds 1,000 euros – and that also boast of having 8GB GDDR6X memory. With them it is possible to play at 4K at 60 FPS and even raytracing activated in many titles, but it is equally interesting to play at 1440p and high FPS rates.

Second are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, which have a performance that according to NVIDIA is double what we achieved with the RTX 2080. With 10 GB of GDDR6 memory these graphics become the spearhead of the new family for being true beasts in power without the price being shoot too much. Playing 4K and 60 FPS with ray tracing will be the norm in graphics that aim to become the reference in the world of gamers and content creators.

Finally we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, an aspirational product that for price and performance is aimed at a smaller market niche that will nevertheless access a performance of madness.

We are facing a graph with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory that according to NVIDIA has a performance that is 50% higher than the current Titan RTX and that would allow, for example play smoothly in 8K resolutions at 60 FPS.

Ampere comes with many important hardware improvements

The architecture that NVIDIA presents is an important qualitative leap that poses changes and improvements in the concept that the firm created two years ago. The graphics of the RTX series ushered in the era of ray tracing and Tensor Cores for all audiences, and Ampere consolidates that idea and turns it into a mature project.

Among those improvements is also the one that affects the cooling of these graphs, which has been completely renewed in a striking unibody chassis that favors the ventilation system of the PC cases. The dual-axis solution causes cool air to be drawn in from below the graph and out hot from the top, just to match the flow of hot air from the case out the back.

In the design there are also unique novelties such as a new 12-pin “compact” power connector which is compatible with 8-pin PCIe cables that can still be used using an adapter. This connector has a curious arrangement on the card that saves space for the components and favors the mentioned cooling.

That power and that new cooling system have an extra requirement: These are graphs that at least for the moment are huge, notably greater in dimensions than their Turing family equivalents. In the case of the RTX 3090 we have, for example, a graphic that occupies three slots and that will require a PC case of generous dimensions to be able to accommodate it. Both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 are somewhat thinner, occupying two and a half slots.

In these new GPUs of the Ampere family we also have the 2nd generation RT cores for raytracing that according to the South Korean company allow achieve twice the performance of its predecessors in this area. There is also evolution in the 3rd generation Tensor Cores (the Titan V was the first to have them before the Turing family did).

These new nuclei will allow to reach double the throughput of the RTX 2000, something that for example raises even more relevance for DLSS technology, but there is also another striking novelty in this family.

Is about RTX IO, a technology that is somewhat reminiscent of what Microsoft and Sony have shown in their next-generation consoles when talking about their ultra-fast storage systems. With this development, developed in collaboration with Microsoft and its new DirectStorage API, the input / output is multiplied by up to 100 in certain areas. It will be especially noticeable when loading textures: reading and processing of this key component of video games will now be much faster.

He GDDR6X memory usage It is also a differential element in these graphs, not only because of the amount itself, but also because of its speed, which has been increased compared to GDDR6X memory and which will allow transfers of almost 1 Tbps to be achieved, an absolutely insane figure.

These specifications are joined by another notable factor such as the support on all graphics from HDMI 2.1 port, the new standard that prepares them (if they were not already sufficiently) for the future and that will allow to take advantage of all the advantages of that specification.

Software: For gamers, but beware, increasingly for creators with a lot of ambition

The new NVIDIA graphics return – in the absence of what AMD has to say with Navi and RDNA2 soon – to set the standard in the realm of dedicated GPUs, and that will certainly show in the next generation of video games.

At NVIDIA they actually talked about where we can benefit from all these advantages, especially in the field of raytracing, in the short term. One of the surprises will be ‘Fortnite’, which will have full support of RTX technologies and that will show off lighting effects, shadows, reflections and ambient occlusion to make the graphics of this title look spectacular.

We also had small demonstration videos of what awaits us with this technology in titles such as ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ or a ‘Minecraft’ that will continue to be strengthened with this photorealistic technology.

Little by little more and more games will take advantage of ray tracing, and hopefully the maturity of this technology is consolidated now that both the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony as well as the future dedicated graphics from AMD will also boost (in their own way) the support of raytracing in video games.

There will be however other improvements and software components that are not aimed at gamers as much as creators. Here we will have remarkable developments such as NVIDIA Reflex, a technology that reduces latency by up to 50% and that will be especially beneficial for competitive shooters.

We will also have plugins like NVIDIA Broadcast that allows those who broadcast content in real time or make videoconferences to do so by taking advantage of RTX Voice, background blurring or autoframing, automatic framing when we move a little from the camera’s focus.

With NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima The magic of Machinima returns, the platform that allowed creating visual stories with video game engines. The NVIDIA tool goes further and allows that with this technology to follow our movements, render our voice and synchronize it with the video or add effects in a really powerful way.

The option will be available in October for users of RTX graphics, and again poses a unique creative element for those who want to take advantage of it to create videos that they can be spectacular.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 Pricing and Availability

When NVIDIA launched the previous generation of its RTX, it did so at prices that for many they were too high and that caused a great debate among those who wanted to access these benefits but did not expect those prices.

One of the big unknowns with the new Ampere family graphics was whether NVIDIA would maintain that line, but there is good news: the prices of these new charts are significantly lower than those of its predecessors. At the moment we have prices in dollars, but we will update this information as soon as they are available in euros. They are as follows:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 499 dollars , will be available in October.

, will be available in October. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 699 dollars , will be available on September 17.

, will be available on September 17. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: $ 1,499, will be available on September 24.

These prices are as we say eye-catching when the NVIDIA Founders’ Editions for the RTX 2000 were higher: the 2070 cost $ 599 in that edition, and the RTX 2080 $ 799. If there are no surprises, we will be faced with graphs that double the performance of their predecessors in some scenarios and they do so by maintaining or even reducing the price with which those.