NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile, Specifications and Keys

Last week we were able to attend an online event dedicated to the presentation of the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile, and today we can finally share all the information with you. Both graphics cards position within what we can consider as the mid-range in the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile series, they are designed to offer good performance in games working with 1080p resolution, and they integrate seamlessly into the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, which means They also offer very strong value in professional settings.

I think NVIDIA has played its cards very well in this regard. The arrival of the Studio Drivers, and the excellent support that the company has given to its GeForce RTX series 20 and series 30 in the main professional applications that exist today, and the use of its acceleration capabilities of ray tracing and technologies such as DLSS, has made them a very solid option for those users who want to unify work and leisure in a single team.

The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile are based on Ampere architecture and they are manufactured in Samsung’s 8nm process. This means that they maintain the specialized core division that NVIDIA adopted with Turing, and the qualitative and quantitative leap that marked the arrival of Ampere. Both have a GPU divided into three main sections: shaders, RT cores (ray tracing) and tensor cores (second generation AI and DLSS).

With the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile there is a huge leap in the mid-range

And not only in raw performance, but also in terms of efficiency and support of advanced technologies. Compared to the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and GTX 1650 Mobile, their direct predecessors, since NVIDIA did not release a GeForce RTX 2050 series, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile offer up to double the performance, and have specialized hardware for ray tracing acceleration and artificial intelligence, which represents an important added value.

With the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile, hardware-accelerated ray tracing hits the budget mid-range. We can enjoy it in numerous games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Watch Dogs Legion, Resident Evil Viallge, among others, and we can activate second-generation DLSS technology to improve performance without having to compromise on excellent image quality.

These new graphics solutions incorporate, in addition to ray tracing acceleration and second-generation DLSS support, all keys With which Ampere has marked one of the largest generational leaps in history within the graphic arts sector:

Second generation RT cores , capable of offering up to twice the performance compared to the previous generation.

, capable of offering up to twice the performance compared to the previous generation. Third generation tensioner cores , which are up to five times the performance of the previous generation.

, which are up to five times the performance of the previous generation. Dynamic Boost 2.0: This technology uses artificial intelligence to analyze, frame by frame, the real needs of the computer at the level of CPU, GPU and graphics memory, and adjusts the working frequencies and the use of resources in the best possible way.

WhisperMode 2.0: It is a technology that in custom algorithms for each laptop in particular that allow us to choose the acoustics we want, that is, the level of noise that we are willing to accept. The system will monitor the workload and temperatures of the CPU and GPU, and intelligently manage the fan speeds to achieve the best possible performance while staying within that noise level that we have selected.

It is a technology that in custom algorithms for each laptop in particular that allow us to choose the acoustics we want, that is, the level of noise that we are willing to accept. The system will monitor the workload and temperatures of the CPU and GPU, and intelligently manage the fan speeds to achieve the best possible performance while staying within that noise level that we have selected. Resizable BAR – Allows the CPU to access all of the graphics memory on the GPU, which means that all stored data used for important elements such as textures, shaders, and geometry will be at your fingertips, and that you will be able to complete duty cycles of a much more efficient way.

– Allows the CPU to access all of the graphics memory on the GPU, which means that all stored data used for important elements such as textures, shaders, and geometry will be at your fingertips, and that you will be able to complete duty cycles of a much more efficient way. Battery Boost– Adjusts system performance so that games run at a stable 30 FPS, with no stuttering or tearing issues, fine-tuning battery consumption. In this way, a more efficient battery consumption is achieved, and its duration is extended.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile Specifications

Graphic core GA107 at 8 nm.

2,560 shaders at 1,035 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

80 texturing units.

48 raster units.

80 tensor cores.

20 RT cores.

128-bit bus.

4 GB of GDDR6 at 12 GHz.

TDP from 35 to 80 watts.

GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile Specifications

Graphic core GA107 at 8 nm.

2,048 shaders at 1,057 MHz-1,740 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

64 texturing units.

40 raster units.

64 tensor cores.

16 RT cores.

128-bit bus.

4 GB of GDDR6 at 12 GHz.

TDP from 35 to 80 watts.

Final Notes: Ray Tracing for the Masses

NVIDIA has confirmed to us that the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile will be available in laptops with a starting price of 799 dollars, a fairly inexpensive figure if we take into account the value offered by these new graphics solutions.

Although both are geared towards 1080p gaming, I am clear that, thanks to DLSS 2.0, they will be able to move games in 1440p activating this technology without any problem, an important detail that we must bear in mind, since it gives them a very marked differential value.

With the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Mobile NVIDIA has given one more step in the right direction, and it has once again shown that specialized ray tracing and artificial intelligence hardware was a winning bet.

I am convinced that more than one of our readers will be wondering if we will see versions of both graphics cards for desktop computers, that is, for PC. It is not officially confirmed, but I think it most likely is, since we are facing two models that mark a very important renewal within one of the most popular ranges for players globally. For now we can only wait to see what happens, but we will keep you informed, as always.